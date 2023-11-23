Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexually Assaulting 18-Year-Old Woman at NYC Rooftop Lounge in 2015
Jamie Foxx is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2015, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 22.
The filing claims the actor, 55, placed his hands on an unidentified woman's waist and then moved them under her top. He then allegedly rubbed the plaintiff's b------ and brought her to a secluded area of the rooftop at Catch NYC & Roof, where he allegedly touched other parts of her body. She claims a security guard saw the incident occur, but they walked away.
The case was filed under New York's Adult Survivor's Act, which allows to sexual assault plaintiffs to file civil claims regardless of the statute of limitations.
The plaintiff claimed Foxx arrived to the venue at 11 p.m., and two hours later, she asked him for a photo. He reportedly said, "Sure, baby anything for you" and seemed "intoxicated" at the time. She claims he later commented, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," "You smell so good" and told her she looked like Gabrielle Union.
Per the documents, the plaintiff claims the Ray star allegedly slid his hand into her pants and put her fingers in her v------ and a---. When her friend came over, Foxx allegedly stopped touching her.
The plaintiff claims she was injured and had to undergo medical treatment, later suffering pain and emotional distress as a result of the "sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery."
She is now suing Foxx, Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.
As OK! previously reported, Foxx has had a tough year, as he was dealing with an undisclosed medial issue.
He kept everything under wraps, but spoke out in July.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he began.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he explained of why he kept quiet.
Foxx credited his family and friends for helping him through the hard times. “But I did go to h--- and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work," he declared.
"I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got," he concluded. “I am on my way back.”