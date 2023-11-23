Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexually Assaulting 18-Year-Old Woman at NYC Rooftop Lounge in 2015

Jamie Foxx is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2015, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 22.

The filing claims the actor, 55, placed his hands on an unidentified woman's waist and then moved them under her top. He then allegedly rubbed the plaintiff's b------ and brought her to a secluded area of the rooftop at Catch NYC & Roof, where he allegedly touched other parts of her body. She claims a security guard saw the incident occur, but they walked away.

The case was filed under New York's Adult Survivor's Act, which allows to sexual assault plaintiffs to file civil claims regardless of the statute of limitations.