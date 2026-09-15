Inside Disney's Emmys After-Party With Kaia Gerber, Shailene Woodley, Michael J. Fox, Stephen Colbert and More Stars: Photos
Sept. 15 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
The Emmys may have ended, but Hollywood wasn't ready to call it a night.
Following the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, stars headed to The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration at Vibiana in Los Angeles. From outfit changes to winners proudly showing off their new hardware, see who kept the party going after TV's biggest night.
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum kept the glamour going in a floor-length black gown featuring a plunging neckline and tiered ruffles.
The Shameless alum let the dramatic dress do the talking, completing her after-party look with voluminous curls and a bold red lip.
Kaia Gerber and Igby Rigney
Kaia Gerber showed off her toned midriff in a white two-piece Alaïa ensemble while posing alongside her The Shards costar Igby Rigney.
Gerber's sleek after-party look was a departure from the more formal gowns of the evening and earned praise as one of the night's standout outfit changes.
Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon proved it's hard to go wrong with a little black dress.
The Love Story star traded the lilac Chanel look she wore to the ceremony for a simple black minidress and heels, earning a spot on several lists of the evening's best after-party looks.
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley put a casual spin on her polarizing Emmys ensemble before hitting Disney's celebration.
The Paradise star ditched the burgundy gloves she wore earlier in the night and layered a graphic "Home of the Brave" T-shirt over her glittering Balenciaga pants.
Matthew Rhys
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Matthew Rhys had twice as much reason to celebrate.
The actor proudly posed with his two Emmy statues after making history by winning two lead acting awards in a single night for his performances in Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me.
Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert couldn't contain his excitement as he proudly hoisted his Emmy in the air.
The late-night host celebrated after taking home the award for Outstanding Variety Series before continuing the festivities following the ceremony.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were all smiles as they celebrated Pelphrey's big night.
The couple posed beside his new Emmy after he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, giving the pair another reason to celebrate as they prepare to welcome their second child.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan enjoyed a night out together following the Emmys.
The longtime couple posed together at the festivities, with Pollan standing beside her husband as they continued celebrating television's biggest night.
Mariska Hargitay, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson
Mariska Hargitay caught up with longtime pals Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the trio mingled at Disney's post-Emmys celebration.
McConaughey and Harrelson had taken the stage together earlier in the evening, giving fans another glimpse of the longtime friends and True Detective costars ahead of their new series, Brothers.