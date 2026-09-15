Inside Disney's Emmys After-Party With Kaia Gerber, Shailene Woodley, Michael J. Fox, Stephen Colbert and More Stars: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmys may have ended, but Hollywood wasn't ready to call it a night. Following the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, stars headed to The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration at Vibiana in Los Angeles. From outfit changes to winners proudly showing off their new hardware, see who kept the party going after TV's biggest night.

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy Rossum

Source: MEGA Emmy Rossum kept the glamour going in a plunging black gown at Disney's star-studded 2026 Emmy Awards after-party.

Emmy Rossum kept the glamour going in a floor-length black gown featuring a plunging neckline and tiered ruffles. The Shameless alum let the dramatic dress do the talking, completing her after-party look with voluminous curls and a bold red lip.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber and Igby Rigney

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber showed off her toned midriff in a white two-piece while posing alongside 'The Shards' costar Igby Rigney.

Kaia Gerber showed off her toned midriff in a white two-piece Alaïa ensemble while posing alongside her The Shards costar Igby Rigney. Gerber's sleek after-party look was a departure from the more formal gowns of the evening and earned praise as one of the night's standout outfit changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Pidgeon

Source: MEGA Sarah Pidgeon swapped her Emmys gown for a classic little black dress as she continued the festivities at Disney's after-party.

Sarah Pidgeon proved it's hard to go wrong with a little black dress. The Love Story star traded the lilac Chanel look she wore to the ceremony for a simple black minidress and heels, earning a spot on several lists of the evening's best after-party looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Shailene Woodley

Source: MEGA Shailene Woodley gave her Emmys look a casual makeover by pairing her glittering pants with a graphic T-shirt for the after-party.

Shailene Woodley put a casual spin on her polarizing Emmys ensemble before hitting Disney's celebration. The Paradise star ditched the burgundy gloves she wore earlier in the night and layered a graphic "Home of the Brave" T-shirt over her glittering Balenciaga pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Rhys

Source: MEGA Matthew Rhys proudly showed off his two Emmy statuettes while celebrating his major wins following the ceremony.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Matthew Rhys had twice as much reason to celebrate. The actor proudly posed with his two Emmy statues after making history by winning two lead acting awards in a single night for his performances in Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert triumphantly raised his Emmy while celebrating his victory after television's biggest night.

Stephen Colbert couldn't contain his excitement as he proudly hoisted his Emmy in the air. The late-night host celebrated after taking home the award for Outstanding Variety Series before continuing the festivities following the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Source: AP Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco were all smiles as they celebrated his Emmy win together at the Disney bash.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were all smiles as they celebrated Pelphrey's big night. The couple posed beside his new Emmy after he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, giving the pair another reason to celebrate as they prepare to welcome their second child.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox was joined by wife Tracy Pollan as the longtime couple enjoyed Disney's post-Emmys celebration.

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan enjoyed a night out together following the Emmys. The longtime couple posed together at the festivities, with Pollan standing beside her husband as they continued celebrating television's biggest night.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariska Hargitay, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Source: AP Mariska Hargitay caught up with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the stars kept the party going after the 2026 Emmys.