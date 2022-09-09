Britney Spears Declares 'I’m Not Dangerous Or Crazy' In String Of Instagram Uploads As Family Strife Rages On

If there's one thing Britney Spears wants the world to know, it's that she refuses to stay silent! Since the singer was released from her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021, she's angered her estranged brood by expressing her opinions and showing off her figure on social media. And she did so once again on Thursday, September 9.

In one video, the singer appeared to be in dance studio when she put some impressive moves on display, which made her work up a sweat.