Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling & Yung Gravy Are In A PR Relationship, TikToker 'Mortified' & 'Overwhelmed': Sources

The insider even revealed the “Betty” singer typically goes for "young f**king blonde girls like Tana Mongeau,” adding, “I don’t think he’s just lusting after older ladies in real life. That’s just [not] real."

Despite the source's claims, the singer insisted he was into older women when asked about their new relationship at the VMAs this past weekend.

"We met online and we connected right away. You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets," Yung Gravy — who matched Easterling in a lilac ensemble — said on the black carpet. "I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match."