Does Nancy Guthrie's Ransom Note Reveal Clues About the Suspect? Nancy Grace Investigates
March 12 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
In her ongoing coverage of the Nancy Guthrie disappearance, former prosecutor and true crime commentator Nancy Grace, along with her podcast guests, analyzed a ransom note's vernacular and specific details as potential clues to identifying a suspect.
Grace has been providing intensive daily coverage of the disappearance of Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, from her home in Tucson, Ariz.
“With so much forensic technology, how can we not find an 84-year-old grandma? “ the TV star asked on her “Crime Stories” podcast.
'Why Not Release the Ransom Notes?'
On her “Day 39” episode of her "Crime Stories" investigation into the Nancy case on Wednesday, March 11, the Georgia native wondered why more can’t be gleaned from an alleged ransom note.
“Why not release the ransom notes at this juncture? Couldn’t the vernacular, the verbiage of that ransom note, reveal who the kidnapper is?” Grace asked.
"We know that at this point, there has been little in terms of information that has been let out by the local sheriff, [Chris] Nanos,” said “Crime Stories” investigative reporter Dave Mack.
'I'm Very Concerned'
"We understand that the FBI behavioral analysts are reviewing the porch video, as the ransom note is being searched and studied to determine what, if any, clues it can give,” the podcast host said.
“I’m very concerned about why the ransom note is not being released to the public,” she added, referring to the case of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.
“It was only when his manifesto was published in the New York Times that someone, his brother, identified his phraseology. He knew immediately that it was his brother,” she explained.
Scott Eicher, founding member of the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, told the legal commentator, “That’s the first question. Are the ransom notes legitimate? Do we actually really have a ransom letter? Do we have one that’s tied to the kidnapping? Or do we have a bunch of fake letters from people trying to get money?”
The journalist asked if this started as a kidnap for ransom until they could no longer offer proof of life.
“Even in the JonBenét Ramsey case, the vernacular that was used — the word hence — how many people that you know use the word hence? That is like raising a red flag to a bull,” Nancy added as an example.
"There are a million ways to track a ransom note, she said. Why hasn’t the FBI released the ransom note?" she exclaimed.
Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Operations for USPA Nationwide Security, said, “I don’t think that the FBI has anything to gain by releasing this. Compare it to Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto. That was thirty-five thousand words. The JonBenét Ramsey letter — that was handwritten. In this case, these were short missives sent digitally to TMZ. The FBI doesn’t want to cloud this with copycats being created. They don’t want those pieces of information that were in there being released to the public.”
Despite the focus on the note, authorities are also said to be prioritizing DNA found at the scene and analyzing a damaged utility box near Nancy's home that may be linked to an internet outage during the abduction.
Former FBI agent Jen Coffindaffer theorized that individuals with "tangential connection[s]" to the household may have provided insider knowledge to criminals and that an arrest may be close.