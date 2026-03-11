NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Responds After Bombshell Report Reveals Shameful Exit From First Police Job Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC News/YouTube Sheriff Chris Nanos was forced to step down from a previous job in lieu of termination, according to a new report. Allie Fasanella March 11 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The man in charge of the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom has been put on blast. Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos was forced to address a report that he resigned in disgrace from his first policing job and posted a resume online that misrepresented his work history. Nanos left the El Paso Police Department in 1982 after he was threatened with termination over numerous transgressions, including using excessive force and off-duty gambling, Arizona Republic revealed on Tuesday, March 10.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sheriff Landed a Suspect in the Hospital

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Records show the sheriff sent someone to the hospital in the early '80s.

In one incident, the then-rookie cop allegedly hospitalized suspect Carlos Urias after kicking him in the head. Assault charges were filed against Nanos, but a grand jury opted not to indict him, local news outlets reported at the time. After stepping down in lieu of being fired, he botched the dates of his employment on his publicly posted resume, stating that he remained with the Texas police department two years longer than he had.

Article continues below advertisement

'Good Luck With Your Hit Piece'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC News/YouTube The sheriff brushed off the report.

The sheriff’s office claimed the inaccuracy was simply a "clerical error" and said the resume had been revised while Nanos himself offered a casual response to the story. "That’s your 'urgent' request? You sure you don’t want to go back to my high school and ask why I got swats from the principal? Good luck with your hit piece," he told the Republic.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Facing Public Scrutiny Over Nancy Guthrie's Case

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Colleague Slams Sheriff's Leadership

Source: Surviving the Survivor/youtube The sheriff's former colleague called him 'emotional' recently.

A former colleague last week called out Chris' lack of communication skills and revealed the police department questioned his ability to lead. During an appearance on the "Surviving the Survivor" podcast on Wednesday, March 4, retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier divulged that a "morale poll [taken] a couple of years ago" showed the majority of the department had no faith in Chris. Then, speaking about the sheriff's Today interview a day prior, in which he claimed they were "definitely closer" to solving the case, Bob declared, "I wouldn’t put it past him to be on that semantics train."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Sometimes Just Repeats Himself Over and Over'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Whoever took Nancy Guthrie remains at large.