Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Responds After Bombshell Report Reveals Shameful Exit From First Police Job

split photo of sheriff chris nanos and nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC News/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos was forced to step down from a previous job in lieu of termination, according to a new report.

March 11 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

The man in charge of the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom has been put on blast.

Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos was forced to address a report that he resigned in disgrace from his first policing job and posted a resume online that misrepresented his work history.

Nanos left the El Paso Police Department in 1982 after he was threatened with termination over numerous transgressions, including using excessive force and off-duty gambling, Arizona Republic revealed on Tuesday, March 10.

The Sheriff Landed a Suspect in the Hospital

image of Records show the sheriff sent someone to the hospital in the early '80s.
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Records show the sheriff sent someone to the hospital in the early '80s.

In one incident, the then-rookie cop allegedly hospitalized suspect Carlos Urias after kicking him in the head. Assault charges were filed against Nanos, but a grand jury opted not to indict him, local news outlets reported at the time.

After stepping down in lieu of being fired, he botched the dates of his employment on his publicly posted resume, stating that he remained with the Texas police department two years longer than he had.

'Good Luck With Your Hit Piece'

image of The sheriff brushed off the report.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC News/YouTube

The sheriff brushed off the report.

The sheriff’s office claimed the inaccuracy was simply a "clerical error" and said the resume had been revised while Nanos himself offered a casual response to the story.

"That’s your 'urgent' request? You sure you don’t want to go back to my high school and ask why I got swats from the principal? Good luck with your hit piece," he told the Republic.

Sheriff Facing Public Scrutiny Over Nancy Guthrie's Case

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks.

The report comes as Nanos continues to face criticism over his handling of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The 84-year-old mother of NBC's morning show co-host has been missing for over a month after vanishing from her Tucson, Ariz., home sometime in the early hours of February 1. Investigators believe she was kidnapped.

The Pima County sheriff has been accused of releasing the crime scene too soon and leaving it unsecured, refusing to give the FBI access to key evidence and giving contradictory statements about the search.

Former Colleague Slams Sheriff's Leadership

image of The sheriff's former colleague called him 'emotional' recently.
Source: Surviving the Survivor/youtube

The sheriff's former colleague called him 'emotional' recently.

A former colleague last week called out Chris' lack of communication skills and revealed the police department questioned his ability to lead.

During an appearance on the "Surviving the Survivor" podcast on Wednesday, March 4, retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier divulged that a "morale poll [taken] a couple of years ago" showed the majority of the department had no faith in Chris.

Then, speaking about the sheriff's Today interview a day prior, in which he claimed they were "definitely closer" to solving the case, Bob declared, "I wouldn’t put it past him to be on that semantics train."

'He Sometimes Just Repeats Himself Over and Over'

image of Whoever took Nancy Guthrie remains at large.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Whoever took Nancy Guthrie remains at large.

"He is not the best one to deliver those messages most times," he said of his former boss. "He gets wrapped up in his thoughts, he gets emotional. Even if he’s not getting pushback, he sometimes just repeats himself over and over."

While investigators were able to recover DNA evidence from the scene and footage of a masked suspect on Nancy's front porch around the time of her disappearance, no actual suspects have been identified.

