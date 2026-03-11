or
Article continues below advertisement
Authorities in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case May Be 'Close to an Arrest,' Former FBI Agent Claims

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother hasn't been seen since the night of January 31.

March 11 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes authorities may be closing in on a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.

During the first week of March, nonprofit organization United Cajun Navy offered a "full operation package" to the lead sheriff on the case, Chris Nanos — however, Nanos reportedly never took them up on the offer.

His response made Coffindaffer think the investigation is heating up after going six weeks without identifying a suspect.

Source: pima county sheriff's department

"Wondering why Sheriff Nanos keeps turning away proven very capable civilian search experts like EquuSearch and the real Cajun Navy?" she wrote on X on Tuesday, March 10. "Is LE [law enforcement] close to an arrest and they know what happened to Nancy so they don’t want to waste the valuable resources of these groups?"

"But why won’t the sheriff at least acknowledge these groups?" Coffindaffer asked. "Half glass full. Hoping LE is getting closer."

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: nbc

As OK! reported, Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on the night of January 31.

Authorities were able to recover doorbell footage from Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home that showed a masked and armed man tinkering with the device. They also found drops of her blood near her front door.

While DNA was discovered inside her home, the material is "mixed," meaning it's from more than one person, with Nanos revealing it could take months or even a year to separate and analyze.

The Motive Is Still Not Clear

Savannah Guthrie

Source: mega

A motive is still unclear, as even though Savannah said she would pay the alleged kidnappers their ransom request, a deal was never made.

"The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it revenge for something?" Nanos shared in an interview.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

Savannah and her siblings have begged the public to share any information that may be related to the disappearance, even offering a reward of up to $1 million for her "recovery." The family has acknowledged she may no longer be alive, as the 84-year-old has a pacemaker and takes daily medication.

Savannah Guthrie Visited 'Today' Show Set

Source: mega

Though the NBC star has taken a leave of absence from Today due to the situation, she returned to the studio on March 5 to see her colleagues.

On that same day, Jenna Bush Hager revealed her pal "has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."

However, she's not sure when the TV star will be back on the small screen.

