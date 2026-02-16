New Bombshell Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Claims They 'Know Who' the Kidnapper Is, Reveals They Recently 'Saw' Her 'South of the Border'
Feb. 16 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
An individual who claimed they have information on Nancy Guthrie's abduction has sent a fourth email to TMZ.
On Monday, February 16, Harvey Levin read aloud the note, which said, "I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border and I was told to shut up so I know who he is and that was definitely Nancy with them."
'I Know What I Saw'
The message made it seem that Savannah Guthrie's mom, 84, was still alive at the time and that more than one person is involved in her kidnapping. The author of the email wants $50,000 deposited into their Bitcoin account, which is the same one listed in the previous emails.
They said they can't come forward themselves because they have a burglary on their record from a decade ago.
'Send Us the Information'
Since this is the fourth message sent without any new information being obtained, TMZ issued their own note urging them to spill the beans.
"If you are for real, send us the information regarding the whereabouts of Nancy and her kidnappers. We will immediately forward the information to the FBI," the outlet penned on their website. "If it leads to finding Nancy and/or the kidnappers, you then have a public record that you are the one responsible, thus ensuring you will get the reward. The FBI is aware we are making this overture."
The FBI's reward was recently upped from $50,000 to $100,000.
It's believed Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1.
When authorities searched her house, they found drops of her blood near her front door. Her doorbell camera had also been disabled.
Several days later, video footage from the camera was recovered, showing a man wearing a jacket, pants, gloves, a backpack and a ski mask tampering with the device.
Law enforcement confirmed DNA found inside Nancy's home matched DNA they discovered on a glove that was uncovered not far from her property.
Authorities are now looking at surveillance footage from local Walmart shops, as they believe the man in the doorbell video bought some items from the retailer.
Savannah and her siblings replied to the alleged kidnapper's original request of $6 million in Bitcoin, saying they would pay if they receive proof Nancy is alive — but no deal was ever made.
The Today Show star believes her mother is still alive and pleaded with her abductors in a Sunday, February 15, Instagram video.
"I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," Savannah expressed. "We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late."