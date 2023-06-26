Dog the Bounty Hunter 'Discovers' He Has a Son Jon, Whose Birthday Falls on Anniversary of Late Wife Beth's Passing
Dog the Bounty Hunter found some light in his darkness.
On Monday, June 26, Duane "Dog" Chapman took to Instagram for what would normally be a bittersweet tribute to his late wife, Beth Chapman, however, the television personality instead shared a heartwarming update with his fans.
"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life," the 70-year-old wrote regarding the day his wife died at the age of 51 in 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer.
"But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning," Dog heartwarmingly revealed beneath a picture of his son and Jon's wife, Jodi.
"The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON," he added. "For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems."
"Happy birthday son, love you both," the former bail bondsman concluded.
Dog never forgets the now both painful and celebratory date of June 26, as wrote via Instagram last year: "You’ve been partying with the angels for three years. I feel you all the time. Thanks for watching over us. We love you."
Though he misses his late wife, the dad-of-12 has since moved on and married Francie Frane on September 2, 2021.
"One trip around the sun with my lovely bride! Francie, happy 1st anniversary! Thank you for giving me a chance to love you unconditionally." he expressed on their first anniversary last year. "Stay tuned for more later today!"
"A look back at one of the best days of my life!" Dog later wrote alongside a video capturing highlights of their wedding day.
His recent marriage left some fans feeling betrayed and "disappointed" after they claimed he "promised" Beth, his wife of 13 years, he would never find another woman to take her place, however, other supporters were simply content seeing Dog a happy man.