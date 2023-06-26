Dog the Bounty Hunter 'Discovers' He Has a Son Jon, Whose Birthday Falls on Anniversary of Late Wife Beth's Passing

"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life," the 70-year-old wrote regarding the day his wife died at the age of 51 in 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer.

"But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning," Dog heartwarmingly revealed beneath a picture of his son and Jon's wife, Jodi.