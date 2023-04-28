Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Loses Home & 6 Pets in Tragic Fire, Late Mom Beth's Ashes Saved

"What's even more heartbreaking is that I also lost my six beloved pets: Merlyn, Plum, Azriel, Nyssa, Sophie, and Stokley," Bonnie explained to a news publication in regard to the tragic death of her three cats, a dog, a gecko and a snake caused by smoke inhalation. "Their beautiful souls brought joy, love and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss."

The 24-year-old continued: "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Augusta County Fire Department workers who responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Their incredible care, compassion, and professionalism truly amazed me. They arrived in less than five minutes after receiving the first emergency call, and they even attempted to resuscitate my pets after rescuing them from the burning home. The firefighters took great care to respect my pets and demonstrated heroic efforts to save them."