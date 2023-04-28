Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Loses Home & 6 Pets in Tragic Fire, Late Mom Beth's Ashes Saved
Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Bonnie Chapman lost nearly everything after her rental house in Fishersville, Va., burnt down to a crisp when flames erupted due to "an electrical issue."
"On Tuesday, April 25, I lost my home and most of my belongings in a devastating house fire," the daughter of the reality star — whose real name is Duane 'Dog' Chapman — and his late ex-wife Beth Chapman revealed in a sorrowful statement.
"What's even more heartbreaking is that I also lost my six beloved pets: Merlyn, Plum, Azriel, Nyssa, Sophie, and Stokley," Bonnie explained to a news publication in regard to the tragic death of her three cats, a dog, a gecko and a snake caused by smoke inhalation. "Their beautiful souls brought joy, love and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss."
The 24-year-old continued: "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Augusta County Fire Department workers who responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Their incredible care, compassion, and professionalism truly amazed me. They arrived in less than five minutes after receiving the first emergency call, and they even attempted to resuscitate my pets after rescuing them from the burning home. The firefighters took great care to respect my pets and demonstrated heroic efforts to save them."
"I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that life is fragile, and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones, including our pets. Make the most of the time you have with your furry family members by giving them your full attention, playing with them, and telling them you love them as often as possible," Bonnie reflected after experiencing such unimaginable pain in the midst of so much loss.
"I did my best to provide my pets with a wonderful life, and their absence leaves an immense void in my heart," she noted.
One silver lining of the tragic situation was that Beth's ashes were one of the very few items saved from the torching flames.
"I lost some of the photos of my mother and some of the belongings of hers, but I was able to salvage some of them," Bonnie explained to a second news outlet, adding, "I was able to salvage my ashes that I have of my mother, and that was one of my main worries."
Bonnie plans to get cremation rings and portraits of her pets made, as a sweet tribute to her special animals.
"That's how I'm gonna honor them and I'm gonna keep them with me at all times, because they filled my life with so many memories. My oldest cat, Plum, she was my mother's favorite, and we're both divas, and I hope that my mom is really happy to have Plum with her," Bonnie concluded.
Entertainment Tonight and TMZ spoke to Bonnie about the devastating house fire.