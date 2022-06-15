Hawaiian Dream Wedding! Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Ties The Knot With Leiana Evensen

"Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another," Lyssa wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, June 7.

"With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean. We were hugged by the majestic Ko'olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi," she continued. "There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife. 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽"

