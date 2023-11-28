Dolly Parton Doesn't Know How to Text and Has No Interest in Learning: 'I Don't Want to Have to Answer'

The country star has always been set in her ways, revealing that at the start of her career, she refused to listen to pal Chet Atkins when he suggested she take a more low-key approach when it came to her appearance.

"He said, ‘Dolly, I really don’t believe that people are going to take you serious as a singer and songwriter unless you tone down your look. You’re a right pretty girl. You don’t need all that,'" she recalled. "And I said, ‘Well, okay, I’ll take that to heart, Mr. Atkins. Thank you for your advice.’ And of course, I just got worse with it. And years later, after I became a star, he sidled up beside me and said, ‘Now, ain’t you glad you listened to my good advice?’"