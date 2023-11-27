'Bite Me!': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Dolly Parton Critics Over Her Cheerleader Outfit
Whoopi Goldberg has had it with the trolls coming for Dolly Parton!
During the Monday, November 26, episode of The View, the Ghost actress, 68, slammed the people who criticized the country music icon, 77, for rocking a midriff-baring Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform during the NFL's Thanksgiving Halftime Show.
"77-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age. Bite me!" Goldberg bluntly said during the "Hot Topics" segment as the live audience burst out into applause.
"Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself," the Sister Act alum continued.
"If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out. I don't know if that's a belly ring or what, but I want what she has," Sunny Hostin chimed in about Parton.
When the conversation later transitioned to Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, being slammed for dancing with her mother on stage, Goldberg lost it over the online trolls.
"Shame, shame on y'all," she yelled. "She's somebody who doesn't care what you think. She's someone who's thinking for herself, and I'd like to see each and every one of you haters ... do half of what she did on that stage. Let's see your dance videos that you haven't cleaned up. Don't be shady, man. Life's too short."
As OK! previously reported, despite the hate thrown her way, the "Jolene" singer blew the public away with her performance during the holiday set.
"This is how you age when you don’t care what people think," one social media user said of Parton's talents and her ageless beauty.
"Dolly Parton + Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving = Merica," a second person chimed in.
One person who fully threw their support behind the music legend was her sister Stella Parton, who took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to write, "I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as h--- in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving."
The protective sibling fended people who were coming for Parton, adding, "To those of you being so critical of a 77-year-old kicking up her heels, I say f--- yourself. Shame on you not her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite any flack she may take, the blonde beauty does not seem to want to slow down any time soon. "I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday, hopefully one I’ve written," she said in a recent interview.
"As long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good, and my husband [Carl Thomas Dean, 80] is good," Parton continued. "The only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines."