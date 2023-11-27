'Bite Me!': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Dolly Parton Critics Over Her Cheerleader Outfit

"77-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age. Bite me!" Goldberg bluntly said during the "Hot Topics" segment as the live audience burst out into applause.

"Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself," the Sister Act alum continued.

"If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out. I don't know if that's a belly ring or what, but I want what she has," Sunny Hostin chimed in about Parton.