Dolly Parton's Shocking Loss: Country Star's Older Brother Dies at 82, Her Sister Confirms
Dolly Parton is facing a tragic loss.
On Friday, November 15, the country singer’s sister Stella Parton revealed that their brother David Parton had died at age 82.
Stella shared the news on social media. However, Dolly, 78, has yet to make a statement.
“My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” the 75-year-old penned on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.”
Additionally, Stella took to Facebook, where she wrote, “It’s never easy to lose a loved one,” adding that David passed “in the early hours of the morning.”
Lastly, on threads, she said, "My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP, dear soul. Love you forever."
An obituary was also published for David W. Parton, which noted he “passed away at his home” in White Pine, Tenn. The reason for his death was not provided.
The newspaper stated that David was a retired bridge builder superintendent at Simpson Construction who worked all around Tennessee throughout his career.
“The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. David McNabney, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, his Cornerstone caregiver, Aubrie Smith & caregiver, Robin Schmidt,” the obituary read.
David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay Parton, their two daughters, Donna and Dena, as well as Lucas, who was a "nephew/son" to David. The patriarch also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The “Jolene” artist’s late brother was one of 11 siblings and was the second oldest of the Parton clan. The brood includes Willadeene, 84; Coy, 81; Dolly, Robert Jr., 76; Stella, Cassie, 73; Freida, 67; Rachel, 65, as well as Randy, Larry and Floyd, who have passed.
The funeral for David will be held in his hometown on Tuesday, November 19, at Leadvale Baptist Church in White Pine.
The death of David came four years after Dolly’s brother Randy died from cancer at age 67.
At the time, Dolly wrote a Facebook post about her sibling’s passing.
"My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss, but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time," she stated.
"We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with G-- and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," Dolly added.