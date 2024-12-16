Don Johnson Shares Rare Photo of All 6 Children as He Celebrates His 75th Birthday
Don Johnson shared a rare photo of all six of his children while celebrating his latest milestone on Sunday, December 15.
“My Kids are my Everything!!! Happy Birthday to me!!!” he captioned the snap of himself alongside his six kids — Jesse, 42, Alexander, 38, Dakota, 35, Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon, 18 — and wife, Kelley Phleger, who opted for a black dress.
Don and Kelley share three kids: Grace, Jasper and Deacon, while the Knives Out star shares daughter Dakota with ex-wife Melanie Griffith and son Jesse with Patti D'Arbanville.
Don also adopted Melanie's son Alexander, whom she shares with actor Steven Bauer, when he was married to Melanie.
People were thrilled to see Don doing so well and spending time with his loved ones.
One person wrote, "What a beautiful picture of a beautiful family! Thank you for sharing it with us ! Happy Birthday ❤️," while another said, "What a beautiful pic of your family many Blessings."
A third person added, "Happy Birthday Don and may all your wishes come true 🎀🎈🎀🎈✨🤗."
Earlier this year, Don admitted it's been tough adjusting to being an empty nester.
“I'm at a place now where I can pick and choose, and that's why I've picked things that are sometimes more supporting roles," he said. "Because I still like doing what I do, and I still get the same joy out of it, but I just don't want to work those long hours and be away from my family."
Fortunately, Don's got his wife by his side.
As OK! previously reported, the Rebel Ridge alum previously gushed about what makes his relationship with Kelley work after all these years.
"Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man," he told People on Wednesday, September 18, referring to how they celebrated their 25-year anniversary.
"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like, trust and kindness, and respect with us. And those are the keys," he revealed.