Don Johnson Shares Rare Photo of All 6 Children as He Celebrates His 75th Birthday

Don Johnson shared a rare photo of all six of his children while celebrating his latest milestone on Sunday, December 15.

“My Kids are my Everything!!! Happy Birthday to me!!!” he captioned the snap of himself alongside his six kids — Jesse, 42, Alexander, 38, Dakota, 35, Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon, 18 — and wife, Kelley Phleger, who opted for a black dress.

Don and Kelley share three kids: Grace, Jasper and Deacon, while the Knives Out star shares daughter Dakota with ex-wife Melanie Griffith and son Jesse with Patti D'Arbanville.

Don also adopted Melanie's son Alexander, whom she shares with actor Steven Bauer, when he was married to Melanie.