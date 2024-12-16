or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Don Johnson
OK LogoNEWS

Don Johnson Shares Rare Photo of All 6 Children as He Celebrates His 75th Birthday

don johnson rare family photo
Source: @donjohnson/Instagram

Don Johnson shared a rare photo of all six children in a sweet birthday post.

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Don Johnson shared a rare photo of all six of his children while celebrating his latest milestone on Sunday, December 15.

“My Kids are my Everything!!! Happy Birthday to me!!!” he captioned the snap of himself alongside his six kids — Jesse, 42, Alexander, 38, Dakota, 35, Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon, 18 — and wife, Kelley Phleger, who opted for a black dress.

Don and Kelley share three kids: Grace, Jasper and Deacon, while the Knives Out star shares daughter Dakota with ex-wife Melanie Griffith and son Jesse with Patti D'Arbanville.

Don also adopted Melanie's son Alexander, whom she shares with actor Steven Bauer, when he was married to Melanie.

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson rare family photo
Source: @donjohnson/Instagram

Don Johnson posted a picture with all of his six kids on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

People were thrilled to see Don doing so well and spending time with his loved ones.

One person wrote, "What a beautiful picture of a beautiful family! Thank you for sharing it with us ! Happy Birthday ❤️," while another said, "What a beautiful pic of your family many Blessings."

A third person added, "Happy Birthday Don and may all your wishes come true 🎀🎈🎀🎈✨🤗."

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson rare family photo
Source: @donjohnson/Instagram

Don Johnson turned 75 on December 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Don admitted it's been tough adjusting to being an empty nester.

“I'm at a place now where I can pick and choose, and that's why I've picked things that are sometimes more supporting roles," he said. "Because I still like doing what I do, and I still get the same joy out of it, but I just don't want to work those long hours and be away from my family."

MORE ON:
Don Johnson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson rare family photo
Source: @donjohnson/Instagram

Don Johnson shares Dakota Johnson with ex Melanie Griffith.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Don's got his wife by his side.

As OK! previously reported, the Rebel Ridge alum previously gushed about what makes his relationship with Kelley work after all these years.

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson rare family photo
Source: @donjohnson/Instagram

Don Johnson is married to Kelley Phleger.

"Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man," he told People on Wednesday, September 18, referring to how they celebrated their 25-year anniversary.

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like, trust and kindness, and respect with us. And those are the keys," he revealed.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.