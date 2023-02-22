Don Lemon Completely Ignores Nikki Haley Scandal After Returning To 'CNN: This Morning'
Don Lemon has returned to his seat at the CNN: This Morning news desk, however, the famed anchor must be on his best behavior moving forward.
The 56-year-old was welcomed back on the Wednesday, February 22, broadcast after releasing several apologies and meeting with CNN executives — who gave Lemon one last strike following his controversial comments on Nikki Haley's age.
"When the veteran anchor spoke with upper management this week to discuss his sexist comments and the path forward, he was told this was his final warning on such antics," a source revealed to a news publication hours before Lemon joined Wednesday's live show.
"The next time he insults his cohosts or creates a toxic environment (on or off-air) will be his last with the network," the insider confirmed of the journalist — who caused Poppy Harlow to storm off the set after he claimed Haley "isn't in her prime" for a woman.
Before returning to his daily role, Lemon issued yet another apology for his offensive remarks.
"I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better," the television personality — who agreed to complete "formal training" on the sensitive subject — tweeted. "See you soon."
Once on the air, Lemon didn't address the controversy whatsoever, and neither did his costars.
“Good morning everyone, Don and I are here in New York, we’re glad you’re with us," Harlow announced Wednesday morning, despite being filled with rage by her cohost's comments less than one week prior.
The incident occurred on Thursday, February 16, when the news anchors were discussing the 2024 presidential candidate's political agenda. Haley had recently suggested that politicians above the age of 75 should participate in mandatory medical competency evaluations — which would target both President Joe Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76.
Lemon went on a rant about the subject during the live broadcast, stating: "I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying [she] should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
TMZ spoke to sources about Lemon's "final warning" at the network.