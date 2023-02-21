CNN Anchor Don Lemon Agrees 'To Participate In Formal Training' After Controversial Comments On Nikki Haley's Age

CNN: This Morning star Don Lemon must complete a training course after his recent on-air comments about Nikki Haley not "being in her prime" caused an immense amount of controversy.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht revealed in a memo to network staffers on Monday, February 20.