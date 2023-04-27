Don Lemon Declares He's a 'Survivor' After 'Surprising' CNN Exit: 'I Live My Life With No Regrets'
Don Lemon isn't dwelling on the past just two days after he was let go from CNN.
“Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future," he told Extra at the Time 100 Gala in New York City, adding that the news was a "surprise" to him.
“I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned," he added. “I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”
The TV personality, 57, is even looking forward to having some time off.
“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that," he said.
“I have time,” he continued. “I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”
Though the journalist loved his job, he's "excited for a new chapter."
“I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it. I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes… So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me," he shared, adding that his fiancé, Tim Malone, is his "biggest supporter" in these times.
- Axed CNN Anchor Don Lemon Seen on Shopping Spree With Fiancé Tim Malone Amid Relationship Woes
- 'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Doesn't Believe Don Lemon is a 'Misogynist' After Being Friends For 20 Years: 'He Loves Women'
- Double Whammy: Don Lemon & Fiancé Tim Malone's Relationship Struggles After CNN Shockingly Fired Anchor, Source Spills
As OK! previously reported, Lemon took to Twitter on April 24 to tell his side of the story.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
CNN later disputed Lemon's claim, writing, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."