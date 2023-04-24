Donald Trump Elated 'Dumbest Man On Television' Don Lemon Is Axed From CNN: 'What Took Them So Long?'
Donald Trump had a field day when he learned that Don Lemon got axed from CNN on Monday, April 24.
“Good News: “The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?” Trump, 76, posted on Truth Social.
Over the years, Trump and Lemon have feuded. In 2020, the former president called Lemon "the dumbest man on television" after he laughed at a panelist who called Trump supporters “the credulous boomer rube demo.”
In October 2022, Lemon declared that Trump “didn’t have the courage to come on and take hard questions from CNN and me and my show.”
The TV star, 57, revealed via Twitter he got the boot from the network after almost two decades. "I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he declared. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."
CNN also confirmed the news, writing, "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
However, they disputed Lemon's claims he had been fired without any warning.
“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the network shared on Twitter.
Lemon got into some trouble this year when he said Nikki Haley, who is running for president in the 2024 election, was past her prime, and Megyn Kelly believes the troubling remarks led to his demise.
"Maybe he failed [his re-education] camp … Their ratings on that morning show are in the toilet. The entire daytime and primetime ratings and CNN are in the toilet. Their main competitor MSNBC is doubling them right now. They got nothing going. Absolutely nothing. And I'm sure he's making a nice salary, but so far, he's been untouchable. So I'd love to find out what changed because the last straw felt very sudden," she said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."