Donald Trump Elated 'Dumbest Man On Television' Don Lemon Is Axed From CNN: 'What Took Them So Long?'

The TV star, 57, revealed via Twitter he got the boot from the network after almost two decades. "I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he declared. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."