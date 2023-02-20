Don Lemon Will Be Absent AGAIN From CNN After Facing Backlash Over 'Sexist' Nikki Haley Remark

On Thursday, February 16, the CNN: This Morning show host made the allegedly "sexist" comment on air, and the following day, he was notably absent from the network.

CNN CEO Chris Licht later revealed that he was “disappointed” by Lemon's statement concerning the former South Carolina governor's age.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said on an editorial call.

Lemon replied to Licht on the call, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone.”

It is presently unclear when Lemon will return to his position on CNN: This Morning, if at all.