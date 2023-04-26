Axed CNN Anchor Don Lemon Seen on Shopping Spree With Fiancé Tim Malone Amid Relationship Woes
Nothing shopping can't fix! Don Lemon enjoyed some much-needed retail therapy with his fiancé, Tim Malone, just hours after learning he had been fired from CNN.
Lemon and his partner — who are reportedly experiencing pressures within their relationship — stood inside an Apple Store in New York City on Monday, April 24, amid a shopping spree around Manhattan.
The television journalist — who worked at CNN for 17 years before the network decided to part ways — held two iPhones in his hand while a few bags from other stores were placed on the table directly in front of him, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
The 57-year-old seemed to block out the world — including his fiancé — as he sported a baseball cap and sunglasses while inside the establishment. Lemon — who styled a pair of blue jeans and a black V-neck sweater layered over a white undershirt — also wore AirPods in his ears while looking down at the devices.
Although Lemon and Malone spent their frustrating Monday side by side, a source revealed the couple has been experiencing relationship woes for months, as OK! previously reported.
"All the bad stuff is coming home with Don, and Tim has been understanding to a point, but no one thinks he's going to put up with the temper tantrums and neglect much longer," the insider spilled of the soon-to-be spouses.
"Their friends are cautioning Don to fix things because there's only so much a partner can endure," the source noted.
Both Lemon's shopping spree and his exposed relationship issues come after CNN's CEO Chris Licht released a memo to staffers confirming the news anchor's termination from the network.
"CNN and Don have parted ways," the chairman announced. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
Lemon later trashed the network via Twitter, claiming he learned the news through his agency rather than from Licht himself.
Entertainment Tonight obtained photos of Lemon and his fiancé on a shopping spree.