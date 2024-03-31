Donald and Melania Trump Attend Alina Habba's 40th Birthday Together Despite Rumors She Has 'No Desire to Be Standing Next' to the Ex-Prez
Donald Trump and Melania Trump partied it up on Saturday, March 30.
The couple, who rarely make public appearances together, attended Alina Habba’s 40th birthday bash at Mar-a-Lago.
In addition to the former president and first lady, Eric and Lara Trump, as well as Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, were present at the event.
News of the duo’s appearance came after rumors have swirled as to why Melania and Donald are scarcely seen together.
After the 53-year-old appearance on the campaign trail with the 77-year-old, people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate what is really going on between the married couple.
"Paid smile. Feel so sorry for Melania to have to put up with Donald," one person claimed, while another added, "She does her once a month contractual obligation and then bolts .. guess she knows now that she ain’t getting a big inheritance from him now. That’s called KARMA @MELANIATRUMP. And I’m loving it for u."
"How is this a surprise? Look at Melania's body language; she has no desire to be standing next to Trump," a third individual penned, as one more wrote, "He actually turned around because he, too, was curious about what she plans to do. Since he can no longer pay her, he's hoping she'll work for free in order to make sure he lives to pay her another day."
While some thought Melania and Donald have been at odds, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be pals with Melania, revealed why she believes the mother-of-one stays out of the spotlight after she was not at Trump’s Super Tuesday victory speech.
"Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less," she wrote on March 7.
Followers replied in agreement to Stephanie’s claim, with one person noting, "The smartest thing she can do is stay away."
Another user alleged, "Those two live separate lives."
A third person referred to the rumor that Donald has a stench, saying, "I just figured that the smell was enough to keep anyone away."
Despite all the speculation, Melania has reportedly vowed to "step up her public appearances ahead of the 2024 election in November,” as she recently told press to “stay tuned” when they asked if she’d be joining Donald on the campaign trail.