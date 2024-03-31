Donald and Melania Trump Attend Alina Habba's 40th Birthday Together Despite Rumors She Has 'No Desire to Be Standing Next' to the Ex-Prez

"How is this a surprise? Look at Melania's body language; she has no desire to be standing next to Trump," a third individual penned, as one more wrote, "He actually turned around because he, too, was curious about what she plans to do. Since he can no longer pay her, he's hoping she'll work for free in order to make sure he lives to pay her another day."

While some thought Melania and Donald have been at odds, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be pals with Melania, revealed why she believes the mother-of-one stays out of the spotlight after she was not at Trump’s Super Tuesday victory speech.