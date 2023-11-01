Melania Trump Avoids Making Eye Contact With Husband Donald Trump During Rare Appearance at Halloween Party: Watch
Melania Trump made a rare appearance alongside her husband, Donald Trump, at a Halloween party on Tuesday, October 31.
In the clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president, 77, who wore a blue suit and red tie, waved to the crowd as Melania, who donned a simple black dress, took a seat at a table and barely made eye contact with her man.
Of course, people were laughing at the awkward exchange. One person wrote, "Melania doesn't even look at him. Hoping that if she doesn't see him, it will be like he's not there. Completely forgetting that she can still hear him yapping," while another said, "Sat down real quick so she didn't have to look at him at eye level."
A third simply wrote: "Melania doesn’t even look at him."
As OK! previously reported, Melania, 53, has been absent from Donald's campaign trail over the past few months. However, the businessman revealed why in a recent interview.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said while chatting with Meet the Press. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting that the model will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Additionally, Donald made sure to brag about his beloved wife.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
In early October, Donald also brought up Melania during one of his speeches and pointed out how she often critiques him.
“You know my wife. I have a wonderful wife, the great first lady, who’s very popular,” he began.
“She says, ‘Darling, I don’t like when you do the weightlifting thing or even the swimming thing because it doesn’t look presidential,’” he continued. “I said let me tell you it’s much easier to look presidential than it is to do the schtick that I have to do at these places. And she doesn’t like when I dance a little bit going off.”
After Donald shared the anecdote with the crowd, people were still not convinced the two are in it for the long haul.
“I feel like he is making up these Melania stories to make it seem like they are happy and actually interact with each other...” one person wrote. “I don't understand why his supporters don't care why she is never around.”
A second person said, “The least popular first lady he means,” while a third user said, “She must have said that a few years ago when he saw her last.”