Donald Trump Had 'Secret Place' at His National Golf Club Where He Took Women Without Melania Knowing: Report
Donald Trump reportedly has a home on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club where he would allegedly bring women — and according to a source, his wife, Melania Trump, doesn't even know about it.
One of the four producers involved in the first two seasons of The Apprentice described being stationed at the Trump National Golf Club, set against the "luscious" fall colors of Los Angeles. He described meeting with the other producers, who were all men, at a "secret place" the New York businessman kept for himself on the grounds of the club.
Trump allegedly told the reality TV show producers, "Melania doesn’t even know about this place," snickering and implying that the home’s function was to be his personal lair for his sexual exploits, all of which were supposedly unknown to his then-fiancée.
The producers were taken around the rest of the club’s property and told what to feature on camera and what to stay away from.
The clubhouse was considered a particularly necessary inclusion. The source claimed he met with the architect inside the luxurious confines of the club. He made a point of commending him for what he felt was a remarkable building.
“It’s bittersweet,” the architect told the TV producer. “I’m very proud of this place, but … I wasn’t paid what was promised," he explained. “Trump pays half up front, but he’ll stiff you for the rest once the project is completed.”
The source asked, “He stiffed you?”
“If I tried to sue, the legal bills would be more than what I was owed. He knew that. He basically said, 'Take what I’m offering,'” the architect told the source. “So, we sent the invoice. He didn’t even pay that."
This comes after OK! reported that Trump allegedly only picked the women he dubbed attractive enough to be on The Apprentice.
According to the same unnamed producer, the NBC program was instrumental in creating a deceptive image of the controversial figurehead. This included manipulating his on-screen persona, consciously misleading viewers about his wealth and business proficiency and disregarding disturbing on-set behaviors.
Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump 2024 campaign, wrote: “This is a completely fabricated and bulls---- story that was already peddled in 2016.”
He alleged the only reason these stories are surfacing now is because Democrats are “desperate.”