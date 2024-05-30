Donald Trump Had 'Secret Place' at His National Golf Club Where He Took Women Without Melania Knowing: Report

One of the four producers involved in the first two seasons of The Apprentice described being stationed at the Trump National Golf Club, set against the "luscious" fall colors of Los Angeles. He described meeting with the other producers, who were all men, at a "secret place" the New York businessman kept for himself on the grounds of the club.

Trump allegedly told the reality TV show producers, "Melania doesn’t even know about this place," snickering and implying that the home’s function was to be his personal lair for his sexual exploits, all of which were supposedly unknown to his then-fiancée.