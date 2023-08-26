Melania Trump 'Escape Route' Revealed Amid Marriage Crisis Over Son Barron
Has Donald Trump put his wife in a sticky position?
PR expert Jane Owen recently spoke to a news outlet about what is next for Melania Trump amid the former president's four indictments.
"If I was Melania's friend or her publicist I would be advising her to keep her distance as well," Owen began, suggesting the ex First Lady separate herself from her husband amid his most recent arrest, where he was booked on 13 counts for allegedly trying to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results.
"The easiest thing to justify is the lack of something. She can say she was with her child, doing charity work, busy with literally anything and no one can fault her for it. Donald himself is not going to draw attention to her absence as a negative thing. So it's the easiest option," she explained.
"On the other hand the negative repercussions of being involved in scandals and prison sentences and all the craziness that is a day to day of the Donald Trump situation right now, are so many it's impossible to count," she added of the 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, whose mugshot has been circulating around social media after it was taken on Thursday, August 24.
"There's also a very strong possibility that it all gets much worse for Trump especially if he doesn't win the next election," Owen continued, while concluding, "If I was her I would be planning an escape route from the whole situation."
As OK! previously reported, the former reality TV star's legal woes are not the only thing coming between Donald and his wife.
According to a source, Melania allegedly could divorce the 45th President after he exploited their son, Barron, in a social media post.
The mother-of-one was apparently "seething with fury" after the Donald reportedly name dropped their 17-year-old son while trying to bash the current commander-in-chief.
"In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!" he penned alongside a rare image of Barron.
Melania was allegedly horrified as she "has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!"
"He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There's a good chance she won't forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court," the source added.
