'She's Livid': Melania Trump Could Divorce Donald Trump for Using Son Barron in Political Post, Source Claims
Donald Trump may have pushed the envelope a little too far this time.
According to an insider, wife Melania Trump is "seething with fury" after the former POTUS reportedly name dropped their 17-year-old son, Barron, in a political social media post earlier this summer.
In an attempt to mock the current commander-in-chief, Donald allegedly shared a rare photo of the teenager with the caption, "In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!"
Melania was horrified by the incident, as a source told RadarOnline.com that the mom-of-one "has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!"
"He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court," the source said, noting the former model is "livid" over the situation.
Since entering the political sphere, the businessman obliged by his wife's request to refrain from involving Barron in his day-to-day life as the president.
"She made it clear to Donald that she wasn’t going to pull their son out of school, even to move into the White House," the source said. "He was stunned but realized her line in the sand was drawn and he hasn’t crossed it — until now!"
Tension between the spouses has become so bad that the source feels Barron may be the next to cut ties with him.
"His mounting troubles have already dinged his relationship with daughter Ivanka," they explained. "Now Melania is so upset with Donald for shoving Barron into the middle of the campaign it may cost him his youngest son, too."
As OK! reported, Ivanka announced in November 2022 that neither she nor husband Jared Kushner would be participating in Donald's 2024 campaign.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she stated in a public message. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."