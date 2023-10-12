Donald Trump Chants 'Barack Hussein Obama' and Tears Into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Bizarre Florida Rally

Trump began his speech by invoking Obama's full name, chanting "Barack Hussein Obama" multiple times, a phrase and rally tactic he had previously used during his tenure as president. He went on to insinuate that the Biden administration was inviting terrorists into the country, attributing this action to Obama's influence.

Trump stated, "Instead of keeping terrorists and terrorist sympathizers out of America, the Biden administration is inviting them in. You know why? Because he's got a boss. Who's his boss? Barack Hussein Obama. Barack Hussein. Barack Hussein Obama."