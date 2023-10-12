OK Magazine
Donald Trump Chants 'Barack Hussein Obama' and Tears Into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Bizarre Florida Rally

By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump delivered a strange and controversial speech during a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, October 11.

In his speech, Trump weirdly started chanting the name of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, while also targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressing his discontent towards the current state of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump spoke about the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Trump began his speech by invoking Obama's full name, chanting "Barack Hussein Obama" multiple times, a phrase and rally tactic he had previously used during his tenure as president. He went on to insinuate that the Biden administration was inviting terrorists into the country, attributing this action to Obama's influence.

Trump stated, "Instead of keeping terrorists and terrorist sympathizers out of America, the Biden administration is inviting them in. You know why? Because he's got a boss. Who's his boss? Barack Hussein Obama. Barack Hussein. Barack Hussein Obama."

Trump chanted 'Barack Hussein Obama' multiple times during his speech.

Continuing his tirade, Trump criticized President Joe Biden's Department of Justice for inviting an Iranian-backed judge from Iraq to visit the U.S. capital.

He expressed his disbelief at the invitation, stating, "He couldn't have been too impressed with our capital, it looks like shit."

Trump's comment elicited laughter from the audience, to which he responded, "No, have you seen what they've done to it?"

Trump is angry at Netanyahu for taking credit for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

During the same rally, Trump also turned his attention to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of claiming credit for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The ex-Prez exclaimed, "I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing. We did the job ourselves, but it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn't make me feel too good, but that's all right."

As OK! previously reported, at another recent Trump rally, the currently four-time indicted former President claimed that Barack Obama was still controlling the White House.

In a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Monday, October 9, Trump explicitly stated, "It's never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama. I think it's his boss ... Obama has plenty to do with it. I call him Biden's boss."

He also stirred headlines recently after claiming that the Hamas strike from last week would've been avoided.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!"

