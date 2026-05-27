Thomas Massie Vacations With Ex-Donald Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene After Primary Defeat
May 27 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was seen vacationing in Costa Rica with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) just days after losing his Republican primary election in Kentucky.
Massie and his wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, joined Greene and her fiancé, conservative broadcaster Brian Glenn.
The group was seen having a beachfront dinner in tropical attire.
The trip took place during a congressional recess, allowing Massie to take a break from Washington.
Inside Thomas Massie's Election Race
Massie, a long-serving representative since 2012, was defeated in the May Kentucky GOP primary by former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein.
President Donald Trump heavily targeted the primary, as he actively campaigned against Massie and threw the weight of his political operation behind Gallrein.
The primary became the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with tens of millions spent by outside political groups.
Both Massie and Greene have experienced a high-profile political falling out with Trump, heavily clashing over foreign policy regarding the war in Iran and demanding the total release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Following Massie's loss, Greene publicly defended him, alleging Gallrein's seat was essentially "bought by billionaires representing a foreign lobby,” in reference to Israel.
Decision Desk HQ reported two PACs with pro-Israel ties — the United Democracy Project, AIPAC's super PAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund — joined forces to spend more than $8 million on ads in the race as of May 17, two days before Election Day.
MAGA KY, which is led by two top Trump advisors and has reported more than $1 million in contributions from Israel-supporting billionaires Paul Singer and John Paulson, as well as a PAC connected to Miriam Adelson, spent nearly $7.5 million backing Gallrein.
During his election night concession speech, Massie told his supporters, “I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”
Despite his defeat, Massie filed FEC candidacy paperwork to keep his future political options open — including a potential federal comeback or a 2028 run for office.
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- 'It’s Going to Hurt People': Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was 'Furious' Over Her Push to Release the Epstein Files
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Donald Trump Is Long Allies
Massie and Greene are not the only former Trump allies who have broken from his orbit and become a source of frustration for the president.
Glenn, a major Trump loyalist, announced during a live appearance from the White House that he is leaving the far-right media outlet Real America’s Voice.
“This has been really the only life I’ve known, you know, chasing the news, being in front of the camera,” Glenn said.
His decision came just nine days after Trump took a jab at Greene during an Oval Office press gaggle.
“You know, you act so good,” the president told Glenn. “I love this guy. He’s a great guy, even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene No Longer Supports the President
The explosive rift between the POTUS and Greene led to an irrevocable political breakup and Greene’s resignation from Congress.
Once one of Trump's most fanatical "America First" foot soldiers, Greene officially stepped down from her Georgia congressional seat on January 5, 2026, after trading hostile public barbs with Trump.
She continues to call out the POTUS, saying she does not "worship or serve Donald Trump.”
In her resignation statement, she stated she refused to play the role of a "battered wife," hoping MAGA would get better, alleging that "MAGA Inc." had been hijacked by corporate elites, big tech and neoconservatives.
Following Trump's label of Greene as a "traitor," Greene reported a severe surge in graphic death threats targeting her family and her youngest son. She publicly blamed Trump’s dangerous rhetoric for inciting violence against her.
Trump's camp responded by calling her "a quitter who is pathetically trying to stay relevant.”