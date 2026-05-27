Politics Thomas Massie Vacations With Ex-Donald Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene After Primary Defeat Source: mega Thomas Massie and his wife were seen on a Costa Rican vacation with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her fiancé. Lesley Abravanel May 27 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was seen vacationing in Costa Rica with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) just days after losing his Republican primary election in Kentucky. Massie and his wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, joined Greene and her fiancé, conservative broadcaster Brian Glenn. The group was seen having a beachfront dinner in tropical attire. The trip took place during a congressional recess, allowing Massie to take a break from Washington.

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Inside Thomas Massie's Election Race

Source: mega Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene and their partners vacationed in Costa Rica together.

Massie, a long-serving representative since 2012, was defeated in the May Kentucky GOP primary by former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. President Donald Trump heavily targeted the primary, as he actively campaigned against Massie and threw the weight of his political operation behind Gallrein. The primary became the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with tens of millions spent by outside political groups. Both Massie and Greene have experienced a high-profile political falling out with Trump, heavily clashing over foreign policy regarding the war in Iran and demanding the total release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Following Massie's loss, Greene publicly defended him, alleging Gallrein's seat was essentially "bought by billionaires representing a foreign lobby,” in reference to Israel.

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Source: MEGA Thomas Massied lost to Ed Gallrein, who was back by Donald Trump.

Decision Desk HQ reported two PACs with pro-Israel ties — the United Democracy Project, AIPAC's super PAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund — joined forces to spend more than $8 million on ads in the race as of May 17, two days before Election Day. MAGA KY, which is led by two top Trump advisors and has reported more than $1 million in contributions from Israel-supporting billionaires Paul Singer and John Paulson, as well as a PAC connected to Miriam Adelson, spent nearly $7.5 million backing Gallrein. During his election night concession speech, Massie told his supporters, “I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” Despite his defeat, Massie filed FEC candidacy paperwork to keep his future political options open — including a potential federal comeback or a 2028 run for office.

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Donald Trump Is Long Allies

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly backed Thomas Massie.

Massie and Greene are not the only former Trump allies who have broken from his orbit and become a source of frustration for the president. Glenn, a major Trump loyalist, announced during a live appearance from the White House that he is leaving the far-right media outlet Real America’s Voice. “This has been really the only life I’ve known, you know, chasing the news, being in front of the camera,” Glenn said. His decision came just nine days after Trump took a jab at Greene during an Oval Office press gaggle. “You know, you act so good,” the president told Glenn. “I love this guy. He’s a great guy, even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene No Longer Supports the President

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress amid her rift with the president.