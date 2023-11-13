Donald Trump's Second Term in Office Would 'Look a Lot Like Vladimir Putin in Russia,' Claims Congressman

“Well, the role of the government, in his view, is to advance his political fortunes and destroy his political enemies. So what would a second term look like? It would look a lot like Vladimir Putin and Russia,” Raskin replied.

He also went on to compare Trump's possible second term to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"They don’t accept elections. They don’t go their ways. They refuse to disavow political violence. They embrace political violence as an instrument for obtaining power. And then everything flows from the will of a charismatic politician, and that is Donald Trump in their book. So we are clearly headed into a completely different form of government than any of us would recognize as continuous with the past right wing authoritarian government in league with Putin, Xi, Orban, Bolsonaro," he claimed, referring to other dictators.