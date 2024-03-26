Donald Trump Is 'Absolutely Not' Mentally Prepared for Criminal Trial, Reveals CNN Commentator: 'Going to Be Pretty Interesting to Watch'

New York Times reporter and CNN commentator Maggie Haberman said Donald Trump is not prepared for what the future holds when it comes to his upcoming criminal trial, which is set to take place in New York on April 15.

When appearing on The Source, host Kaitlan Collins asked Haberman what is likely going through the ex-president's mind.

“What do you think it’ll be like, though?” she asked. “Do you think it’s set in for him that the trial’s actually starting in three weeks?”