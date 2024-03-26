Donald Trump Is 'Absolutely Not' Mentally Prepared for Criminal Trial, Reveals CNN Commentator: 'Going to Be Pretty Interesting to Watch'
New York Times reporter and CNN commentator Maggie Haberman said Donald Trump is not prepared for what the future holds when it comes to his upcoming criminal trial, which is set to take place in New York on April 15.
When appearing on The Source, host Kaitlan Collins asked Haberman what is likely going through the ex-president's mind.
“What do you think it’ll be like, though?” she asked. “Do you think it’s set in for him that the trial’s actually starting in three weeks?”
"Absolutely not. I’m told that he does understand that this is not likely that he’s going to win on appeal. It’s a slim to none chance in trying to delay this further and that the trial will start in 21 days. But I don’t think this is gonna become real for him until we get much closer to it. And Kaitlan, I have to say that sitting in that courtroom for him four days a week – if there’s gonna be a pause on Wednesdays, but four days a week in this very ding sort of Bonfire of the Vanities type courtroom – is gonna be pretty interesting to watch," Haberman replied.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump, 77, paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing.
As OK! previously reported, Daniels recently released a new documentary called Stormy which showed how fearful she was after she spoke out about Trump.
"Not to be morbid, but we should write something saying, like, 'And if something happens to me, then you get the hard drives to do with what you want,'" Daniels said to journalist Denver Nicks, who had been working with her to compile a documentary. "No one knows you’re here. No one knows to come after you. And you can make a copy of it and walk into any news station or police department and be like, ‘Here’s everything.’ And then sell it for as much as you can to E! True Hollywood or whatever, and split it 50/50 with [my daughter]."
Daniels also recalled how people would say horrible things to her after she came forward with her story.
“When the indictment happened, Michael Cohen actually texted me and expressed extreme fear for my safety," she said in the documentary. “Back in 2018, [people online called me] stuff like ‘liar,’ ‘s---,’ ‘gold digger.’ This time around it is very different. It is direct threats, it is, ‘I’m going to come to your house and slit your throat, your daughter should be euthanized.’ They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts."
“Somehow our address was leaked again online, and in an attempt to draw my horse out so that I would then go out, they shot him with a rubber bullet," she said as she showed her wounded horse.