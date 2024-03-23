OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Felt 'Misled and Tricked' When She Saw Donald Trump 'There in His Underwear' During Alleged Affair: 'I Thought We Had Mutual Respect'

stormy
Source: MEGA
Mar. 23 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels shared what she was thinking when she allegedly saw Donald Trump unclothed in 2006.

In an interview for Peacock’s documentary Stormy, the adult film star revealed how she felt during her supposed affair with the former president.

stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels had an alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

The 45-year-old recalled how “people just wanted the salacious details” of the incident between her and the politician when news of his apparent infidelity came to light.

“When I came out of that bathroom and Trump was there in his underwear, you know. So entitled!” Daniels — who has been thrust back into the spotlight amid Trump’s indictment involving a hush money payment to the star — began.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, f---! How did I get myself into this?’” she recounted, noting, “I felt that I had been misled and tricked and I can’t even find the words.”

“But I thought we had this mutual respect. You know, I’ve maintained it it wasn’t rape in any fashion, like, you know,” she added. “But I didn’t say no because I just. I was nine years old again.”

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was indicted for his alleged hush money payment to Story Daniels.

“And the last thing I remember was like, ‘I could totally take him if I want to scream or fight, but like, I’m not supposed to act like that,’” Daniels shared.

“There’s that whole dynamic because I was from the South, that he was an elder and a man, and I was taught to show respect and be a good girl,” she explained.

In the documentary, Daniels also detailed how she got into the situation with the 77-year-old former reality TV personality.

She stated how the duo met during a Lake Tahoe charity golf tournament, where Trump invited her to dine with him.

stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Peacock recently released a documentary about Stormy Daniels called, 'Stormy.'

Stormy Daniels
“Who could take him seriously?” she said, noting this was partly why she was not suspicious when he asked her to meet him at his hotel room.

Daniels claimed "he told me I reminded him of his daughter” and said she was “really smart.”

“It was so crazy when, having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered,” she added.

“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was,” she continued, noting s-- with the 2024 presidential candidate was “awful.”

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is currently the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

Though Daniels wants to fight back against Trump’s wrongdoings now, she revealed her initial motive for exposing their alleged affair was for no political gain.

“I wasn't trying to be a champion for #MeToo or for any other movement. Originally, I just did this for purely f------ selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own a--, not everyone else’s,” she said in the documentary.

Source: OK!

“I won’t give up, because I’m telling the truth, and I kind of even don’t know if it matters anymore,” she stated.

