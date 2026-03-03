or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Looks Like a Dog Collar': Donald Trump Accused of 'Choking' Veteran as He Awards Him With Medal of Honor on Short Ribbon — Photos

Photo of Donald Trump and Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson
Source: mega

The incident went viral on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Updated 1:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump on a budget?

While awarding retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson with a Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday, March 2, social media users couldn't help but crack up at the super short ribbon the medal was attached to.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The Medal of Honor Donald Trump awarded was on such a short ribbon that social media users thought he was 'choking' the veteran.
Source: mega

The Medal of Honor Donald Trump awarded was on such a short ribbon that social media users thought he was 'choking' the veteran.

The president touched Richardson on the shoulder before putting it around his neck, and it took Trump several seconds to get it fastened.

Trump then gave Richardson another pat on the shoulders, and the two men shook hands, though the ribbon was so short it looked as if it could choke the veteran.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to the Funny Moment

Source: @atrupar

The president struggled to fasten the award around the veteran's neck.

People flooded social media with comments about the viral moment, with one asking, "Why is it so tight? They didn't have a longer ribbon? wtf."

"Like a dog collar. Good boy," joked a second individual, while a third questioned, "Why is it choking him?"

"What comedy show is this? It is so hilarious," a fourth X user admitted, with another quipping, "First thing DOGE cut was the ribbon budget."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of One social media user joked that the ribbon looked like a 'dog collar.'
Source: mega

One social media user joked that the ribbon looked like a 'dog collar.'

"There’s no ceremony that can be more important than this," the commander-in-chief said during the event. "Bravery is amazing. You never really know who’s brave and who’s not until they’re tested."

It was that same day that Trump sparked new health concerns, as he was seen with a red rash on one side of his neck that spread to behind his ear.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Seen With a New Neck Rash

Photo of When asked about the president's neck rash, his doctor said he's using a 'a preventative skin treatment' cream.
Source: mega

When asked about the president's neck rash, his doctor said he's using a 'a preventative skin treatment' cream.

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, released a statement about the situation, explaining, "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."

"The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks," he added.

However, Dr. Barbabella didn't reveal what the cream was prescribed for.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the President's Other Health Woes

Photo of The president often tries to conceal his hand bruise with makeup.
Source: mega

The president often tries to conceal his hand bruise with makeup.

As usual, the POTUS also had makeup covering the bruise on his right hand.

When the dark spot was first seen last year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed it stemmed from Trump shaking so many hands each day.

It was soon revealed that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where the veins in the legs have trouble sending blood back to the heart. It also causes swelling in the legs, which critics have pointed out on the president.

Leavitt called it a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.