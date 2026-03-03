'Looks Like a Dog Collar': Donald Trump Accused of 'Choking' Veteran as He Awards Him With Medal of Honor on Short Ribbon — Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump on a budget? While awarding retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson with a Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday, March 2, social media users couldn't help but crack up at the super short ribbon the medal was attached to.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The Medal of Honor Donald Trump awarded was on such a short ribbon that social media users thought he was 'choking' the veteran.

The president touched Richardson on the shoulder before putting it around his neck, and it took Trump several seconds to get it fastened. Trump then gave Richardson another pat on the shoulders, and the two men shook hands, though the ribbon was so short it looked as if it could choke the veteran.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to the Funny Moment

Trump puts a medal on a veteran pic.twitter.com/HOEOEEToEe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026 Source: @atrupar The president struggled to fasten the award around the veteran's neck.

People flooded social media with comments about the viral moment, with one asking, "Why is it so tight? They didn't have a longer ribbon? wtf." "Like a dog collar. Good boy," joked a second individual, while a third questioned, "Why is it choking him?" "What comedy show is this? It is so hilarious," a fourth X user admitted, with another quipping, "First thing DOGE cut was the ribbon budget."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega One social media user joked that the ribbon looked like a 'dog collar.'

"There’s no ceremony that can be more important than this," the commander-in-chief said during the event. "Bravery is amazing. You never really know who’s brave and who’s not until they’re tested." It was that same day that Trump sparked new health concerns, as he was seen with a red rash on one side of his neck that spread to behind his ear.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Seen With a New Neck Rash

Source: mega When asked about the president's neck rash, his doctor said he's using a 'a preventative skin treatment' cream.

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, released a statement about the situation, explaining, "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor." "The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks," he added. However, Dr. Barbabella didn't reveal what the cream was prescribed for.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the President's Other Health Woes

Source: mega The president often tries to conceal his hand bruise with makeup.