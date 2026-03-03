'Looks Like a Dog Collar': Donald Trump Accused of 'Choking' Veteran as He Awards Him With Medal of Honor on Short Ribbon — Photos
March 3 2026, Updated 1:18 p.m. ET
Is Donald Trump on a budget?
While awarding retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson with a Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday, March 2, social media users couldn't help but crack up at the super short ribbon the medal was attached to.
The president touched Richardson on the shoulder before putting it around his neck, and it took Trump several seconds to get it fastened.
Trump then gave Richardson another pat on the shoulders, and the two men shook hands, though the ribbon was so short it looked as if it could choke the veteran.
Social Media Reacts to the Funny Moment
People flooded social media with comments about the viral moment, with one asking, "Why is it so tight? They didn't have a longer ribbon? wtf."
"Like a dog collar. Good boy," joked a second individual, while a third questioned, "Why is it choking him?"
"What comedy show is this? It is so hilarious," a fourth X user admitted, with another quipping, "First thing DOGE cut was the ribbon budget."
"There’s no ceremony that can be more important than this," the commander-in-chief said during the event. "Bravery is amazing. You never really know who’s brave and who’s not until they’re tested."
It was that same day that Trump sparked new health concerns, as he was seen with a red rash on one side of his neck that spread to behind his ear.
Donald Trump Was Seen With a New Neck Rash
The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, released a statement about the situation, explaining, "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."
"The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks," he added.
However, Dr. Barbabella didn't reveal what the cream was prescribed for.
Inside the President's Other Health Woes
As usual, the POTUS also had makeup covering the bruise on his right hand.
When the dark spot was first seen last year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed it stemmed from Trump shaking so many hands each day.
It was soon revealed that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where the veins in the legs have trouble sending blood back to the heart. It also causes swelling in the legs, which critics have pointed out on the president.
Leavitt called it a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."