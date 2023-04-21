Chris Christie Declares Donald Trump Is 'Nothing More' Than A TV Star After Chaotic Presidency

This is hardly the first time Christie has taken a dig at Trump, who was his friend at one point.

In late March, he declared he would do everything in his power to not have Trump, 76, back in office.

“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to [Senator Marco Rubio], because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” he said during a town hall at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, the Associated Press reported.