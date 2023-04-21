Chris Christie Declares Donald Trump Is 'Nothing More' Than A TV Star After Chaotic Presidency
Chris Christie is at it again! On Thursday, April 20, the former New Jersey Governor warned others of what it will be like if Donald Trump takes office again in 2024.
“Tonight is the beginning of the case against Donald Trump,” Christie said in New Hampshire. “You’re not going to beat someone by closing your eyes, clicking your heels together three times and saying, ‘There’s no place like home.’ That’s not going to work. In American politics you want to beat somebody? You have to go get them.”
The 60-year-old also pointed out how Nikki Haley, who is running for president in the upcoming election, and former Vice President Mike Pence barely use Trump's name and suggested how things will get much worse if he's back running the country.
“Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less,” he said. “Let me suggest to you that in putting him back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show.”
This is hardly the first time Christie has taken a dig at Trump, who was his friend at one point.
In late March, he declared he would do everything in his power to not have Trump, 76, back in office.
“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to [Senator Marco Rubio], because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” he said during a town hall at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, the Associated Press reported.
Christie was referring to when he challenged Rubio during a debate in 2016.
“And that means you gotta have the skill to do it. And that means you have to be fearless because he will come back and right at you,” Christie said of challenging Trump in the future. "So you need to think about who's got the skill to do that and who's got the guts to do that because it's not going to end nicely. No matter what, his end will not be calm and quiet."
AP News reported on Christie's comments.