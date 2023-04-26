Donald Trump Threatens to Skip Republican Presidential Debates: 'Why Subject Yourself to Being Libeled & Abused?'

It looks like Donald Trump may skip the Republican presidential debates, which will be held later this year.

The politician, 76, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to explain why he wants to sit this one out. “I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” he wrote on Tuesday, April 25. “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?”

Trump added that he doesn't want the event to be held at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., because the chairman, Fred Ryan, is the publisher of The Washington Post.