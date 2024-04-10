'He's Going to Get Convicted': Megyn Kelly Says the Jury Will 'Hate' Donald Trump Ahead of Hush Money Trial
Megyn Kelly is adamant Donald Trump will lose his hush money case against him when it begins on April 15.
"Oh, he’s getting convicted. I don’t really think there’s a lot of mystery about that. He shouldn’t, but he’s going to get convicted. The jury’s going to hate him. Manhattan went 92 percent, between 87 and 92 percent for Joe Biden. That’s where this is going to be tried. These are not Trump lovers," the journalist said while talking to NewsNation host Dan Abrams on the Tuesday, April 9, episode of Dan Abrams Live.
Abrams then asked Kelly, “You don’t actually believe Trump didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels as he says, right?”
“No, I believe there was an interlude. I don’t know, ‘affair’ may be too strong," she claimed. "Look, I think the jury’s going to believe that he paid off a p--- star before the election to make her go away and that he didn’t write down in his books, 'Hush money to Stormy Daniels,' because no one in the history of hush money payments has ever written that in any book anywhere. It defeats the whole purpose of a hush money payment."
Kelly concluded, “So I grant you, yeah, they’re probably going to convict him. They’re going to convict him pretty easily, I think.”
As OK! previously reported, Daniels claimed Trump, 77, paid her to be quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
However, Trump has denied the allegations and has continued to attempt to delay the trial.
His request was denied.
“Defendant’s application for a stay of trial … pending the determination of defendant’s motion for change of venue, is denied,” Associate Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez ruled after a short hearing in front of Trump's lawyers and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
- Megyn Kelly Claims Beyoncé's Rendition of 'Jolene' Makes Her Seem Insecure: 'I Don't Find This Empowering at All'
- 'He Doesn't Want Any Contention': Megyn Kelly Fears Donald Trump Won't Come Back on Her Podcast 'Anytime Soon'
- Megyn Kelly Slams Lizzo's 'Sense of Entitlement' After Singer Says She's Not Quitting the Music Industry: 'She Threw a Fit Like a Little Brat'
For her part, Daniels, 45, who recently released a documentary called Stormy, detailed what she went through after speaking out about the alleged tryst.
“I was completely sure that I was going to die,” she said, recalling how angry many of Trump’s supporters were following her 60 Minutes interview.
“I wasn't trying to be a champion for #MeToo or for any other movement. Originally, I just did this for purely f------ selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own a--, not everyone else’s,” she confessed in the show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daniels previously spoke to OK! ahead of the trial, saying she is hoping the outcome is in her favor.
"I loosely used to be like looking up things all the time, and I started to go crazy. I don't follow as closely as I used to; I'm not up to the minute, but it is clear that self-implosion is happening. I don't know the exact date, but I am going to speak with prosecutors before the end of the year, so everything is on track there. I just hope that justice is served and there is hope on the horizon," she shared.
"It's insane to me that somebody could possible be president from prison! Who would have thought that we needed to make that law and this could ever be a possibility?" she continued, referring to how Trump could end up behind bars as he's currently facing four indictments. "It's so mind-blowing to me. I can't believe it. As more lawsuits have come forward, it's like, 'OK, maybe this guy isn't fit to be in office.'"