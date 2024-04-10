'He's Going to Get Convicted': Megyn Kelly Says the Jury Will 'Hate' Donald Trump Ahead of Hush Money Trial

Abrams then asked Kelly, “You don’t actually believe Trump didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels as he says, right?”

“No, I believe there was an interlude. I don’t know, ‘affair’ may be too strong," she claimed. "Look, I think the jury’s going to believe that he paid off a p--- star before the election to make her go away and that he didn’t write down in his books, 'Hush money to Stormy Daniels,' because no one in the history of hush money payments has ever written that in any book anywhere. It defeats the whole purpose of a hush money payment."

Kelly concluded, “So I grant you, yeah, they’re probably going to convict him. They’re going to convict him pretty easily, I think.”