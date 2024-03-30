Donald Trump Accused of 'Promoting Violence' After Sharing Shocking Image of Joe Biden Tied Up in the Back of a Truck
Donald Trump took a jab at Joe Biden and it did not go over well.
On Friday, March 29, the former president took to Truth Social where he uploaded a video of a truck driving on the highway decked out in MAGA merch. Additionally, on the trunk of the vehicle there was an image of Biden tied up as if he was kidnapped.
Shortly after the upload, Biden’s campaign spokesman Michael Tyler bashed Trump for the inappropriate visual.
"This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you're calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by,'" Tyler said on NBC News.
"Trump is regularly inciting political violence, and it's time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6," he added.
Many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared similar sentiments about the post, with one user alleging the picture was "MAGA violence he is promoting."
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung then hit back, saying, "That picture was on the back of a pick-up truck that was traveling down the highway.”
"Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him," Cheung claimed.
Trucks with similar imagery were recently seen in Huntington, Long Island, where Trump supporters protested comedian Kathy Griffin's "My Life On PTSD-List" event.
As OK! previously reported, Griffin, who has been vocal about her distaste for Trump, recently spoke about how posting a snap of herself holding the politicians head back in 2017 almost ruined her career.
"My industry dumped me. I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats. The government started the official investigation against me, and my lawyers said, 'This is a serious thing. They’re serious about charging you with conspiracy.' I spent a million dollars in lawyer fees. After that, I was stopped at every airport in the U.S. and overseas. They take your phone, they take your passport. They wanted to end my career," the 63-year-old recalled.
"The stuff that came to my house! The FBI would show up and go, 'Miss Griffin, there is a credible threat against you. We have a duty to warn you.' I mean, that was my life. I was enemy No 1. Thank God my fans stayed with me," she added.
Griffin then attributed her strength amid the scary situation to her parents, saying, "My dad, John, lived to 90. My mom, Maggie, until 99. There was just something about my family. They were rough. I’m not going to lie. The expectations were, 'You show up at the dinner table. We’re going to have political arguments.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, one good thing came out of the controversial post.
"I’m on a daily text chain with Mary Trump, E. Jean Carroll and Stormy Daniels. Yes, it’s the truth. Those girls are an inspiration. They’re so strong. Stormy flew to Vegas to see me for my first show in six years. And E. Jean is coming to see me at all my New York stops. Mary, too. I know, it’s crazy. I wouldn’t know them if it weren’t for the political scandal. I’m trying to look at the good parts of this experience and go, 'You know what? Today, I know who my real friends are,'" she shared.