Stephen Colbert Hilariously Mocks Donald Trump's Legal Woes During Fundraising Event With Joe Biden and Barack Obama
Stephen Colbert poked fun at Donald Trump's snowballing legal issues while moderating a fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, March 28.
The event was headlined by a Q&A session with President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
"Mr. Presidents thank you so much for joining me this evening. This is an especially exciting and rare occasion," Colbert began. "Three presidents have all come to New York, and not one of them is here to appear in court."
"President Obama, President Clinton, I’m gonna hold you to five minute answers. President Biden, because you are the sitting president, you get seven minutes, because as the sitting president, you can order SEAL Team 6 to take me out, which according to Donald Trump’s lawyers is perfectly ok," he quipped, referring to the 77-year-old's demands that U.S. presidents be given full immunity from any crimes committed while in office.
Colbert directed his first question to President Biden, asking him how much he believes is "at stake" for the country in the 2024 election.
"I think our democracy is at stake, not a joke. I think democracy is a literally at stake," Biden replied. "I wasn’t gonna run in 2020 because I just lost my son Beau a little earlier, and so I watched what happened down in Virginia, where those folks came out of the fields carrying torches and Nazi flags and accompanied by white supremacist, and a woman was killed, a bystander. Now the president was asked, the former president was asked what he thought. He said they’re very fine people on both sides."
"This guy denies there is a global warming. This guy wants to get rid of not only Roe v. Wade," Biden rattled off. "He wants to get rid of the ability of anyone anywhere in America has ever to choose — All the things he’s doing are so old. A little old and out of shape, but anyway."
Former POTUS Obama agreed, replying that the election isn't just about a single nominee, "but frankly, a party and an entire infrastructure that increasingly seems unconcerned with the essence of America."
Clinton — who was president from 1993 until 2001 — then called out Trump for allegedly taking the credit for Obama's contributions to the country.
"I listened to him tell us how terrible the American economy was all during 2016. And then, by January 2017, after the inauguration, it had become wonderful, miraculously, overnight," he said. "Well, what happened was actually job growth under President Trump was slower than it was under President Obama. But people didn’t feel it. It takes a while to feel it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to be criminally charged. He is presently facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions for allegations that include mishandling of classified documents, falsifying business files and attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.