Stephen Colbert Hilariously Mocks Donald Trump's Legal Woes During Fundraising Event With Joe Biden and Barack Obama

"Mr. Presidents thank you so much for joining me this evening. This is an especially exciting and rare occasion," Colbert began. "Three presidents have all come to New York, and not one of them is here to appear in court."

"President Obama, President Clinton, I’m gonna hold you to five minute answers. President Biden, because you are the sitting president, you get seven minutes, because as the sitting president, you can order SEAL Team 6 to take me out, which according to Donald Trump’s lawyers is perfectly ok," he quipped, referring to the 77-year-old's demands that U.S. presidents be given full immunity from any crimes committed while in office.