'Methodical' Melania Trump Likely Hiding Out Due to 'Uncomfortable' Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case, CNN Star Claims
Though Melania Trump has barely been seen out and about with her husband, Donald Trump, it's likely she will continue to hide out even more in the next few months — especially when the Stormy Daniels hush money case begins.
"And we’re about to have a very uncomfortable, a case from the early stages of their marriage, the Stormy Daniels case, which she has talked privately about as being very, you know, a very painful moment. So you have to wonder if that is part of it as well, staying out of the limelight as that case goes through," CNN star Jeff Zeleny said on the Friday, March 29, edition of CNN’s Inside Politics.
"But at the end of the day, I’m not sure this matters electorally if she was out campaigning or not. But you do wonder if the shoe was on the other foot, if another spouse was not out, if Michelle Obama had not been out, if Jill Biden is not, I think there would be some questions here. But, as you said, unconventional," he continued.
Meanwhile, Sunlen Surfaty also shared that the former model, 53, will likely be seen more as the 2024 election gets closer and closer.
“She’ll definitely have a role. But in terms of what it is, I don’t know. A source close to the Trump campaign said it’s her decision on how much or how little she will be campaigning. She is very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself," she said.
As OK! previously reported, Melania appeared alongside Donald on March 19, and when she was asked if she'd be on the campaign trail going forward, she said, "Stay tuned."
According to Donald, 77, his wife simply doesn't like all eyes on her.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously said. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
For now, Donald is likely focused on attempting to win his case against Daniels, who claims he paid her money to keep her quiet about their alleged affair.
Donald's niece Mary Trump thinks the timing couldn't be worse.
"Why did the New York election fraud case become Donald's worst nightmare?" she wrote. "Prosecutors have told the court they will need 15 to 17 days at minimum to present their case. Judge Merchan has already made it clear he won't tolerate any unnecessary delays."
"What this really means is that today's decision made it more likely that we will get a criminal verdict before the 2024 election, possibly with a few months to spare," she continued.