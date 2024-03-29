'Methodical' Melania Trump Likely Hiding Out Due to 'Uncomfortable' Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case, CNN Star Claims

"And we’re about to have a very uncomfortable, a case from the early stages of their marriage, the Stormy Daniels case, which she has talked privately about as being very, you know, a very painful moment. So you have to wonder if that is part of it as well, staying out of the limelight as that case goes through," CNN star Jeff Zeleny said on the Friday, March 29, edition of CNN’s Inside Politics.

"But at the end of the day, I’m not sure this matters electorally if she was out campaigning or not. But you do wonder if the shoe was on the other foot, if another spouse was not out, if Michelle Obama had not been out, if Jill Biden is not, I think there would be some questions here. But, as you said, unconventional," he continued.