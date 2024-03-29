Donald Trump Faces Backlash for 'Begging for Money' After Claiming to Have Hundreds of Millions in Cash: 'So Humiliating'
Donald Trump was slammed for asking MAGA supporters for money after bragging about having hundreds of millions of dollars following his New York civil fraud trial judgment.
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared a video of the embattled ex-prez requesting the funds on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, March 29.
"Anything you can do to help," Trump said in the short clip, suggesting donations of $5, $10, $25 and $100. "Whatever you can do. We're gonna make it. We're gonna use that money well and we're gonna win."
Critics flooded the comments section with insults aimed at the controversial politician. One user quipped, "A billionaire begging for money and selling cheap bibles and shoes. Lol pathetic."
A second person replied, "And oddly enough, his supporters aren't catching on."
"This is the man people believe will make America great again, it's bizarre. A s-- offending scrounger!" a third critic pointed out, and a fourth said, "He has no shame….It’s so pathetic so many lunatics feel the need to donate to a lying corrupt billionaire."
"It's just so humiliating to watch," a separate user penned, and another chimed in, "He has ruined his own reputation."
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old was found liable for fraud after misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago in financial documents. Following the trial, in which Trump repeatedly insisted he'd done nothing wrong, he was ordered to pay more than $350 million.
Including interest, his total payment added up to $454 million.
Trump took to social media earlier this month to slam Judge Arthur F. Engoron for his ruling in a scathing, all-caps rant.
"THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT," Trump claimed on Truth Social. "THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000."
"I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024," he continued. "THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!"