OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Time to Send Him to Jail': Donald Trump Accused of Violating His Gag Order During 'Crazy' Press Conference

donald trump accused gag order
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump spoke out one day after he was found guilty in his hush money criminal trial, leading people to accuse him of violating his gag order on Friday, May 31.

"Donald Trump is currently attacking Michael Cohen. It is a direct violation of his gag order. Time to send him to jail," news site MeidasTouch posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

During the remarks, Trump, 77, lashed out at his former staffer Cohen, who testified in court.

"This was a highly qualified lawyer, now I'm not allowed to use his name because of the gag order," the former president said, referring to Cohen. "But, you know, he's a sleaze bag. Everybody knows that. Took me awhile to find out but he was effective, he did work."

donald trump accused gag order
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial case on May 30.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to say the money "was paid legally."

“In fact, the lawyer in creating the NDA because at that time he was a fully accredited lawyer, he wasn't a fixer,” Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election, added. “I never thought of him as a fixer ... The media called him a fixer. He was a lawyer and he was fairly good. Later on, I didn't like what he did."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused gag order
Source: mega

Donald Trump was accused of violating his gag order during his press conference on May 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Zac Petkanas, a former adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, responded to the businessman's remarks, writing, "Clear violation of the gag order. Anyone else would be thrown in jail. Why is Trump getting special treatment?"

Cohen then roasted his former boss for ranting on air, stating: "Trump's press conference was nothing shy of a bats---- crazy avalanche of broken brain word manure."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused gag order
Source: mega

Michael Cohen called the press conference 'crazy.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump went off about how he was treated unfairly throughout the trial.

“We're going to be appealing this scam,” he said, adding that the witnesses were "literally crucified" in the case. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused gag order
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he will appeal the verdict.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I paid a lawyer, totally legal. I paid a lawyer, a legal expense," he continued of his legal team. "It's not Sheetrock construction, or any other thing. It's a legal expense. Think of that. This is what the falsification of business records were. And I said, what else are you going to call it?"

Trump is scheduled to sentencing on July 11.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.