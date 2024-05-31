'Time to Send Him to Jail': Donald Trump Accused of Violating His Gag Order During 'Crazy' Press Conference
Donald Trump spoke out one day after he was found guilty in his hush money criminal trial, leading people to accuse him of violating his gag order on Friday, May 31.
"Donald Trump is currently attacking Michael Cohen. It is a direct violation of his gag order. Time to send him to jail," news site MeidasTouch posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
During the remarks, Trump, 77, lashed out at his former staffer Cohen, who testified in court.
"This was a highly qualified lawyer, now I'm not allowed to use his name because of the gag order," the former president said, referring to Cohen. "But, you know, he's a sleaze bag. Everybody knows that. Took me awhile to find out but he was effective, he did work."
He went on to say the money "was paid legally."
“In fact, the lawyer in creating the NDA because at that time he was a fully accredited lawyer, he wasn't a fixer,” Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election, added. “I never thought of him as a fixer ... The media called him a fixer. He was a lawyer and he was fairly good. Later on, I didn't like what he did."
Zac Petkanas, a former adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, responded to the businessman's remarks, writing, "Clear violation of the gag order. Anyone else would be thrown in jail. Why is Trump getting special treatment?"
Cohen then roasted his former boss for ranting on air, stating: "Trump's press conference was nothing shy of a bats---- crazy avalanche of broken brain word manure."
As OK! previously reported, Trump went off about how he was treated unfairly throughout the trial.
“We're going to be appealing this scam,” he said, adding that the witnesses were "literally crucified" in the case. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”
"I paid a lawyer, totally legal. I paid a lawyer, a legal expense," he continued of his legal team. "It's not Sheetrock construction, or any other thing. It's a legal expense. Think of that. This is what the falsification of business records were. And I said, what else are you going to call it?"
Trump is scheduled to sentencing on July 11.