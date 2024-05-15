Donald Trump Uses Proxies at Manhattan Courthouse to 'Get Around' Judge Juan Merchan's Gag Order, Former White House Aide Claims

According to Dubke, the proxies have been vocalizing what Trump himself has been restricted from saying due to the gag order.

He mentioned that the timing of their appearances is crucial in the realm of politics, hinting at a strategic move to influence public opinion amidst the trial proceedings.

“Why are they there this week?” asked Dubke. “If I had to guess, it’s because they are watching a prosecution that’s flailing and a case that may turn twelve Manhattanites into individuals that are acquitting Donald Trump in this trial, and they want to be part of that. I think there’s a lot of timing here. I don’t think it’s necessarily all this, the way that it’s being described, as auditions for the VP spot. I think there’s multiple things that are happening.”