Donald Trump Uses Proxies at Manhattan Courthouse to 'Get Around' Judge Juan Merchan's Gag Order, Former White House Aide Claims
Former White House Communications Director Michael Dubke suggested that former President Donald Trump may be mobilizing his proxies to the courthouse to circumvent a gag order imposed on him.
Trump's proxies and VP hopefuls have been making appearances outside the courthouse during his ongoing trial.
According to Dubke, the proxies have been vocalizing what Trump himself has been restricted from saying due to the gag order.
He mentioned that the timing of their appearances is crucial in the realm of politics, hinting at a strategic move to influence public opinion amidst the trial proceedings.
“Why are they there this week?” asked Dubke. “If I had to guess, it’s because they are watching a prosecution that’s flailing and a case that may turn twelve Manhattanites into individuals that are acquitting Donald Trump in this trial, and they want to be part of that. I think there’s a lot of timing here. I don’t think it’s necessarily all this, the way that it’s being described, as auditions for the VP spot. I think there’s multiple things that are happening.”
Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines expressed a different perspective, stating that Trump's proxies might not fully comprehend the purpose of their presence.
Reines likened their involvement to a decathlon, where they engage in various activities without a clear understanding of the end goal.
“They know that they should go and they should attack, you know, the prosecutor, they should attack the Georgia prosecutor, they should attack Jack Smith, they should raise some money, they should do this," Reines said.
Trump's allies who appeared at the courthouse included prominent figures such as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), and North Dakota Govenor Doug Burgum, among others.
When questioned about whether he was orchestrating the visits and attacks on the trial, Trump praised his surrogates for their efforts.
The situation has drawn attention to the trial and sparked discussions about the motives behind the proxies' actions. The presence of these individuals outside the courthouse has added a layer of complexity to an already contentious legal battle involving the former president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The involvement of Trump's proxies in the trial proceedings underscores the intense political climate surrounding the former president and his legal challenges.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has frequently called for the charges to be dropped, calling the trial a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by Democrats and the Biden administration to hinder his chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general election.