Donald Trump Addresses Theories Surrounding Viral Images of His Red 'Bloody' Hands: 'Maybe It's A.I.'
Former President Donald Trump responded to questions about a viral photo showing red spots on his hand during an interview with Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith, claiming that A.I. might have been used in the viral images.
The incident took place as Trump was leaving a meeting with the Teamsters union in Washington, D.C.
The Fox News reporter asked Trump, "What happened the other day?" He answered, "What was wrong with it?" She then asked, "You didn't see the photos?" Perplexed, Trump told her, "No. What was wrong with it?"
After seeing the images, Trump held up his hands for the camera, and Meredith requested that he show both hands. After Trump complied, Meredith asked him to explain what had happened. Trump simply responded, "Nothing. Maybe it's A.I."
The speculation surrounding Trump's hands began two weeks ago when he was photographed leaving a New York City courthouse during his E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.
Social media users observed red marks on one of Trump's hands, leading to various theories and assumptions.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a post that read, "My money is on it either being some blood disease or some leftover spicy Cheeto dust left on his fingers."
Another user commented, "Or maybe it's just the blood from any Republican left who refused to bend the knee to him. Literally caught red-handed."
Democratic operative James Carville and others suggested that Trump may have contracted syphilis based on the appearance of the sores.
“I’ve asked a number of MDS what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores,” said Carville. “And the answer is immediate and unanimous: Secondary syphilis. All right. I think there’s a good chance this man has the clap, and I’m not being particularly secretive about it.”
The hashtag #SyphilisDon began trending on social media as a result of these claims.
Different explanations were put forth by media personalities and unnamed sources. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough speculated the red marks could be due to a magic marker staining Trump's hands.
MSNBC's Lisa Rubin suggested the marks may have been cuts resulting from Trump banging the table during his trial. Unnamed sources also told TMZ that the red marks were caused by blood from a paper cut.