Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Fox News Reporter After Repeated Interruptions: 'I'm Going to Keep Going'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to be deterred after a journalist repeatedly kept talking over her during a recent press briefing.
The back-and-forth occurred between Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter Mark Meredith after she was questioned about an incident in which Secret Service shot at a suspect trying to steal Naomi Biden's car earlier this week.
"Has the White House considered having Mayor Bowser back over here just to talk about crime in general?" Meredith asked. "I know she was here, I think, early when the President took office, but I’m been just curious, any interest in ... maybe hearing from her?"
"We are in regular conversations with Mayor Bowser about an array of issues — a range of issues that — that is important to the residents here, obviously, in — in Washington, D.C.," Jean-Pierre replied. "That is something that is continuous."
"Look, I’ve said this moments ago, and I’ll say it again: We’ve been very serious on dealing with the crime that we have seen just across the country," she continued. "And we’d love to work with Republicans on this. They have not been serious on this."
"The President, again, put forth the American Rescue Plan, signed that into law, put billions of dollars into communities to help — help mayors and — and governors deal with crime in their city and their states," she explained. "But Republicans aren’t serious."
"He put forth the Safer Americas Plan — $35 billion to continue to invest and make sure that we’re actually dealing with this type of crime," Jean-Pierre pointed out. "We don’t hear anything from them. So, House Republicans, Republicans more broadly in Congress, if they want to get this done, we’re willing to work with them."
Meredith then attempted to ask a follow-up question, but Jean-Pierre attempted to move on to a new topic, informing him, "I'm going to keep going."
"Real quick," Meredith cut in, but she repeated, "No, I'm going to keep going," before asking another journalist to "go ahead."
The Fox News reporter continued to interrupt Jean-Pierre at least five more times before she got frustrated, telling the other person, "Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead" to signal to Meredith that his time was up.
