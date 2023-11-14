Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Fox News Reporter After Repeated Interruptions: 'I'm Going to Keep Going'

The back-and-forth occurred between Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter Mark Meredith after she was questioned about an incident in which Secret Service shot at a suspect trying to steal Naomi Biden 's car earlier this week.

"Has the White House considered having Mayor Bowser back over here just to talk about crime in general?" Meredith asked. "I know she was here, I think, early when the President took office, but I’m been just curious, any interest in ... maybe hearing from her?"

"We are in regular conversations with Mayor Bowser about an array of issues — a range of issues that — that is important to the residents here, obviously, in — in Washington, D.C.," Jean-Pierre replied. "That is something that is continuous."