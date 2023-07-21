'Sketchy': Jamie Foxx Fans Convinced He Is 'AI-Generated' After Posting First Photo Since Mystery Health Scare
Jamie Foxx has his fans questioning their own reality.
The Django Unchained actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself smiling and suited up on top of a gold Bet MGM race car while teasing what the future holds — but his followers are convinced it wasn't even him in the photo.
“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” the Oscar winner, 55, captioned the Thursday, July 20, upload with a fox emoji, marking the first time he posted of himself since being hospitalized three months ago.
His comments section was immediately flooded with speculation that the photo was fake following his mystery health complication that landed him in the hospital in April.
"Might be a AI generated picture of Jamie Foxx. I don't know what to believe," one fan noted, with another adding: "S--- is getting sketchy."
One even threatened: "I'm unfollowing this page if you don’t act like Jamie Foxx," while a fourth commented, "Bro.... you almost died and popped back up without a word to let us know you appreciated our prayers. This is giving ai Jamie and no one is home."
"How gullible do you all think we are? Cut it out," declared another critic, as several pointed out that the A-lister never uses emojis nor posts promo photos like the Thursday upload.
Meanwhile, others begged Foxx to address his health scare, as he has been seen out and about this month, but has yet to offer any details about what had happened to him.
Though Foxx is keeping his health complication a mystery at this time, he did address his fans in May, one month after his daughter, Corinne, revealed her famous dad was in recovery following a “medical complication.”
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," a message in white letters on a black background read, accompanied by a prayer hand emoji, a heart emoji and a fox emoji.
An insider has since confirmed that while Foxx is "not 100 percent" at this time, "Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again."