'Sketchy': Jamie Foxx Fans Convinced He Is 'AI-Generated' After Posting First Photo Since Mystery Health Scare

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” the Oscar winner, 55, captioned the Thursday, July 20, upload with a fox emoji, marking the first time he posted of himself since being hospitalized three months ago.

His comments section was immediately flooded with speculation that the photo was fake following his mystery health complication that landed him in the hospital in April.

"Might be a AI generated picture of Jamie Foxx. I don't know what to believe," one fan noted, with another adding: "S--- is getting sketchy."