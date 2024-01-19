'People Just Don't Like Her': Joe Biden Voiced Concerns About Hillary Clinton's 2016 Campaign to Barack Obama, New Book Claims
President Joe Biden confided his doubts about Hillary Clinton's ability to win the 2016 presidential election to Barack Obama, according to a soon-to-be-released book.
In The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party by Hunter Walker and Luppe B. Luppen, the authors detail a phone call made by Biden to the former POTUS.
The now 81-year-old was watching the 2016 election returns at his Naval Observatory residence when it became clear that Clinton was going to lose the vote to Donald Trump.
"Boss I told you. People just don't like her," Biden allegedly told Obama during the 1:30 a.m. phone call, according to a source.
The tell-all tome, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 23, also claimed Obama advised Biden not to run himself in the 2016 election.
"It is fair to say, and I believe it, that Joe Biden has been more politically loyal to Barack Obama than Barack Obama has been politically loyal to Joe Biden," an advisor spilled to the authors.
While Biden believed he had a shot against Trump, "every effort to have the political people around Barack Obama communicate directly to Joe Biden that this was not a smart political thing to do" was made.
"When he reluctantly stepped to the sidelines, Biden became a passenger on an awful ride," Walker and Luppen penned.
This isn't the first time Clinton has been criticized by political allies close to her. As OK! previously reported, her husband, Bill Clinton, allegedly made a crass joke to a friend the campaign's lacking communication skills.
"To the extent that the campaign tactic moved the needle at all, it likely pushed moderate voters paying only marginal attention to the campaign towards Sanders, who spoke like a normal person while Clinton began ascending into what her ally James Carville would later call ‘faculty lounge speak,'" Ryan Grim wrote in his book, The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution.
"Former President Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign 'could not sell p---- on a troop train,'" another excerpt said.
