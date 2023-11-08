Ivanka Trump Repeated 'I Don't Recall' Over 30 Times During Her Trump Organization Civil Fraud Testimony
Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, took the stand in the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization on Wednesday, November 8.
She was questioned for about two hours and repeatedly answered several questions with the same response: “I don't recall.”
The former first daughter initially attempted to get out of having to testify in court, pleading "undue hardship" and claiming that she needed to be with her children. The excuse didn't fly with Judge Arthur Engoron, and she was summoned to testify after her father and two of her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Ivanka was presented with several documents by the prosecution. These documents included letters and emails written by the Trump daughter herself, but she repeatedly answered, "I don't recall" after being presented with every document. She ended up repeating the phrase over 30 times.
Legal analyst Lisa Rubin told MSNBC's Chris Jansing that the interrogation was "remarkably effective" for the prosecution.
"We are seeing an Ivanka Trump, who, as you know, Chris, doesn’t remember much. But I want to go against what some folks are saying as a conclusion about that," Rubin told the anchor.
"This is actually been remarkably effective testimony for the attorney general, not because of what Ivanka Trump says, but because in sitting there, they are able to show her a number of documents that she is on and use them as evidence in the case and build a narrative," she continued.
"The narrative goes something like this. The Trump organization was not able to obtain financing for a number of its deals on terms they found acceptable to them. Why?" she theoretically asked Jansing. "Because Trump was a credit risk and commercial real estate lenders and private equity firms and all sorts of other people who might have loaned him money ran away."
The analyst revealed that Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, introduced her to a woman named Rosemary Levick. Levick was a banker with private wealth management group Deutsche Bank.
"The attorney general wants the judge to see is that again and again and again, Ivanka Trump was involved in deals where they couldn’t obtain financing from other sources on favorable terms," Rubin explained.
"So they went to Deutsche Bank, whose private management group was willing to lend to them on two conditions. And the conditions were this will give you a lower interest rate and one that you like," she continued. "But you got to give us a personal guarantee that you can cover the principal and the interest on the loan, as well as the operating income of this asset that you’re about to operate."
"And on top of that, you’ve got to meet a minimum net worth requirement of at least 2 to $3 billion."
