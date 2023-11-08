Ivanka Trump Repeated 'I Don't Recall' Over 30 Times During Her Trump Organization Civil Fraud Testimony

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin told MSNBC's Chris Jansing that the interrogation was "remarkably effective" for the prosecution.

"We are seeing an Ivanka Trump, who, as you know, Chris, doesn’t remember much. But I want to go against what some folks are saying as a conclusion about that," Rubin told the anchor.

"This is actually been remarkably effective testimony for the attorney general, not because of what Ivanka Trump says, but because in sitting there, they are able to show her a number of documents that she is on and use them as evidence in the case and build a narrative," she continued.

"The narrative goes something like this. The Trump organization was not able to obtain financing for a number of its deals on terms they found acceptable to them. Why?" she theoretically asked Jansing. "Because Trump was a credit risk and commercial real estate lenders and private equity firms and all sorts of other people who might have loaned him money ran away."