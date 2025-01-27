or
Donald Trump Administration Mocked After Misspelling Colombia in White House Memo: 'How Dumb Are the MAGA Hires?'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House spelled Colombia incorrectly in a statement.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

The White House released a memo on Sunday, January 26, detailing tariffs President Donald Trump planned to impose on Colombia after they rejected "repatriation flights" from the United States amid mass deportations.

As the memo quickly circulated online, the Trump administration was slammed by critics for misspelling "Colombia" as "Columbia."

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
While some Trump supporters argued it was a simple typo and pointed out the POTUS spelled it correctly in his own Truth Social post, others criticized the administration for not assuring an important document was properly proofread before releasing it to the public.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared a screenshot of a portion of the memo alongside the caption, "It’s spelled 'Colombia.'"

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threatened Colombia with visa and financial sanctions.

Another critic replied, "This is what we have in the Whitehouse!" and third user added, "Ejucashun isn’t a top priority with the Trump administration."

A fourth person wrote, "I often make fun of MAGA because, well, the bar is low and it's easy. Like shooting ducks in a barrel. But seriously, just how dumb are the MAGA Trump hires for official positions? It's spelled COLOMBIA. Not COLUMBIA. 3rd graders know this. But MAGA doesn't."

donald trump administration mocked misspelling colombia memo
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump claimed the president of Colombia jeopardized the 'public safety' of the U.S.

This comes after President Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of jeopardizing "the national security and public safety of the United States" after two flights carrying "illegal criminals" were not allowed to land in the country.

The 78-year-old explained he would be imposing a travel ban and "immediate visa revocations on Colombian government officials, and all allies and supporters," along with other visa and financial sanctions. He also declared there would be a 25 percent tariffs on "all goods" coming from Colombia to the U.S.

President Petro took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded: "You will never see me burning a U.S. flag or carrying out a raid to return handcuffed illegal immigrants to the U.S. True libertarians will never attack human freedom. We are the opposite of the Nazis."

However, several hours later, Colombia agreed to "all of President Trump's terms" regarding the "unrestricted acceptance" of undocumented immigrants from the United States.

donald trump administration mocked misspelling colombia memo
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump promised mass deportations of undocumented immigrants during his election campaign.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has since released a statement declaring that "America is respected again" in the world.

"President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States," she concluded.

