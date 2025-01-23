'Embarrassing': President Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming 'Nothing Can Destroy Coal' — Not Even a Bomb
President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism after he claimed coal couldn't be destroyed.
Several vocal critics of the commander-in-chief pointed out how coal is typically not considered a strong material by any stretch of the imagination — it's also a very combustible rock that wouldn't survive much firepower.
During a recent speech, Trump told a crowd of supporters: "Nothing can destroy coal. Not the weather, not a bomb, nothing. It might make it a little smaller, might make it a little different shape. But coal is very strong."
A clip of the president's speech went viral on social media, with many questioning whether the 78-year-old politician had ever touched coal in his life.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the speech and wrote: "Considering coal is a fuel source, a bomb would not only crumble it, but also probably light it on fire... but you know, what do I know... not like I also know it's wind turbines, not windmills, that generate energy (versus crushing grain)."
Another X user commented: "Coal is the dirtiest of all the fossil fuels. So he's going to turn a large portion of the US into 19th Century industrialized London? Great. 🙄"
A third person pointed out: "The suggestion overlooks more sustainable energy solutions like nuclear power, which has been highlighted as a potential alternative to coal, especially when considering the resistance from big oil and coal industries to change. Embarrassing."
As OK! previously reported, Trump heavily criticized climate change and alternative energy sources on the campaign trail.
In June 2024, he took to Truth Social and shared bullet points originating from former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, highlighting key messages for him to convey during his debate with Joe Biden. Wheeler's suggested remarks emphasized Trump's administration's accomplishments in reducing CO2 emissions while promoting American energy dominance.
One of the points stated, "Under my Administration, CO2 emissions went down, and at the same time, we became more American energy dominant, which helps Americans at the gas pump and with their electricity bills."
Another bullet raised concerns about Biden's policies, specifically mentioning the rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord. Wheeler's message criticized this move, claiming it would result in sending American dollars overseas and benefiting countries like China. The excerpt also criticized Biden's decisions on energy.
President Trump has declared a "national energy emergency" as one of his first acts as president, invoking the National Emergencies Act after pledging to support the domestic production of fossil fuels.
"We will drill, baby, drill," he said during his inauguration speech. "We will be a rich nation again and it is the liquid gold under our feet that will help us do it."
Declaring a "national energy emergency" like this is a presidential first.