'Embarrassing': President Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming 'Nothing Can Destroy Coal' — Not Even a Bomb

A clip of the president's speech went viral on social media, with many questioning whether the 78-year-old politician had ever touched coal in his life.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the speech and wrote: "Considering coal is a fuel source, a bomb would not only crumble it, but also probably light it on fire... but you know, what do I know... not like I also know it's wind turbines, not windmills, that generate energy (versus crushing grain)."

Another X user commented: "Coal is the dirtiest of all the fossil fuels. So he's going to turn a large portion of the US into 19th Century industrialized London? Great. 🙄"

A third person pointed out: "The suggestion overlooks more sustainable energy solutions like nuclear power, which has been highlighted as a potential alternative to coal, especially when considering the resistance from big oil and coal industries to change. Embarrassing."