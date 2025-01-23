or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Embarrassing': President Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming 'Nothing Can Destroy Coal' — Not Even a Bomb

Photo of President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump said coal could survive a bomb.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism after he claimed coal couldn't be destroyed.

Several vocal critics of the commander-in-chief pointed out how coal is typically not considered a strong material by any stretch of the imagination — it's also a very combustible rock that wouldn't survive much firepower.

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump mocked claiming nothing destroy coal bomb
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is fully invested in fossil fuels.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent speech, Trump told a crowd of supporters: "Nothing can destroy coal. Not the weather, not a bomb, nothing. It might make it a little smaller, might make it a little different shape. But coal is very strong."

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump mocked claiming nothing destroy coal bomb
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20.

Article continues below advertisement

A clip of the president's speech went viral on social media, with many questioning whether the 78-year-old politician had ever touched coal in his life.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the speech and wrote: "Considering coal is a fuel source, a bomb would not only crumble it, but also probably light it on fire... but you know, what do I know... not like I also know it's wind turbines, not windmills, that generate energy (versus crushing grain)."

Another X user commented: "Coal is the dirtiest of all the fossil fuels. So he's going to turn a large portion of the US into 19th Century industrialized London? Great. 🙄"

A third person pointed out: "The suggestion overlooks more sustainable energy solutions like nuclear power, which has been highlighted as a potential alternative to coal, especially when considering the resistance from big oil and coal industries to change. Embarrassing."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump mocked claiming nothing destroy coal bomb
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called an 'embarrassment.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump heavily criticized climate change and alternative energy sources on the campaign trail.

In June 2024, he took to Truth Social and shared bullet points originating from former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, highlighting key messages for him to convey during his debate with Joe Biden. Wheeler's suggested remarks emphasized Trump's administration's accomplishments in reducing CO2 emissions while promoting American energy dominance.

One of the points stated, "Under my Administration, CO2 emissions went down, and at the same time, we became more American energy dominant, which helps Americans at the gas pump and with their electricity bills."

Another bullet raised concerns about Biden's policies, specifically mentioning the rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord. Wheeler's message criticized this move, claiming it would result in sending American dollars overseas and benefiting countries like China. The excerpt also criticized Biden's decisions on energy.

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump mocked claiming nothing destroy coal bomb
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has previously voiced his criticism of alternative energy.

President Trump has declared a "national energy emergency" as one of his first acts as president, invoking the National Emergencies Act after pledging to support the domestic production of fossil fuels.

"We will drill, baby, drill," he said during his inauguration speech. "We will be a rich nation again and it is the liquid gold under our feet that will help us do it."

Declaring a "national energy emergency" like this is a presidential first.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.