Donald Trump Dozes Off While Standing Up During Long-Winded Speech as Health Rumors Swirl: Watch

Sleepy Don is at it again! On Thursday afternoon, February 12, Donald Trump appeared to doze off as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin droned on about the Clean Air Act. The president nodded along and tried to keep his eyes open during Zeldin’s speech.

After Zeldin, 46, finally wrapped up, Trump took the podium and said, “That was long.” Zeldin, a former GOP lawmaker from New York, grimaced and awkwardly smiled after the president complained about the length of his eight-minute speech. A few muted laughs came from the press, before Trump added that the speech was “great” and he appreciated it.

The moment comes after weeks of Trump explaining why he struggles to stay awake at gatherings. "It was a little bit on the boring side,” he said about a December 2025 Cabinet meeting. "I didn't sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- out of there."

The commander-in-chief’s poor sleeping habits have been a hot topic lately, but the White House continues to brush off health speculation. In response to a Daily Beast article about Trump dozing off during the roundtable, White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston declared: "The Daily Beast is a trash publication spreading lies daily about President Trump."

Meanwhile, in a January 1 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump insisted his health is “perfect” and pushed back against the scrutiny. In the interview, he denied falling asleep during White House meetings – even though cameras have captured him with his eyes closed – insisting he was resting his eyes.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Trump has been photographed multiple times dozing on the job, including at the 2025 U.S. Open. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the incident, telling the press, “As the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has made clear time and again – and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day – President Trump remains in excellent overall health."

Leavitt continued, "President Trump’s relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."