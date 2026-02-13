or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump Dozes Off While Standing Up During Long-Winded Speech as Health Rumors Swirl: Watch

donald trump dozes off standing speech
Source: MEGA;Fox News

Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a 'long' White House speech, sparking health rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sleepy Don is at it again!

On Thursday afternoon, February 12, Donald Trump appeared to doze off as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin droned on about the Clean Air Act. The president nodded along and tried to keep his eyes open during Zeldin’s speech.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a speech.
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a speech.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

After Zeldin, 46, finally wrapped up, Trump took the podium and said, “That was long.”

Zeldin, a former GOP lawmaker from New York, grimaced and awkwardly smiled after the president complained about the length of his eight-minute speech. A few muted laughs came from the press, before Trump added that the speech was “great” and he appreciated it.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: CNBC Television
Article continues below advertisement

The moment comes after weeks of Trump explaining why he struggles to stay awake at gatherings.

"It was a little bit on the boring side,” he said about a December 2025 Cabinet meeting. "I didn't sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- out of there."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president called the 'long' speech 'great' afterwards.
Source: MEGA

The president called the 'long' speech 'great' afterwards.

Article continues below advertisement

The commander-in-chief’s poor sleeping habits have been a hot topic lately, but the White House continues to brush off health speculation.

In response to a Daily Beast article about Trump dozing off during the roundtable, White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston declared: "The Daily Beast is a trash publication spreading lies daily about President Trump."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DemocraticWins/X
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, in a January 1 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump insisted his health is “perfect” and pushed back against the scrutiny.

In the interview, he denied falling asleep during White House meetings – even though cameras have captured him with his eyes closed – insisting he was resting his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump previously said he was just resting his eyes or blinking.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously said he was just resting his eyes or blinking.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has been photographed multiple times dozing on the job, including at the 2025 U.S. Open.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the incident, telling the press, “As the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has made clear time and again – and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day – President Trump remains in excellent overall health."

Article continues below advertisement
image of White House officials insist the president is in 'excellent overall health.'
Source: MEGA

White House officials insist the president is in 'excellent overall health.'

Article continues below advertisement

Leavitt continued, "President Trump’s relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

In November 2025, Trump, who was also spotted with hand bruises and swollen cankles, fired back at a New York Times piece claiming he showed “signs of fatigue” during his second term.

"I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote via Truth Social. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.