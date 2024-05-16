Donald Trump Agreed to Joe Biden Debate to Stall From Going to Jail If He's Convicted, Criminal Defense Lawyer Claims

It seems like one of the reasons Donald Trump committed to an upcoming debate with President Joe Biden is to keep him away from jail, a criminal defense lawyer claimed.

"The reason he agreed — and agreed so readily to CNN — is that this is three dimensional chess, and he's most likely he's going to get convicted , in most state courts in New York included, if you get convicted of most felonies, most judges will remand you immediately into custody, pending sentencing," Mark Geragos said on Megyn Kelly 's podcast, " The Megyn Kelly Show ." "Most judges will remand you immediately into custody pending sentencing. He is forestalling. He is going to dare this judge: 'You put me in custody, I have a presidential debate and you have definitely interfered with the election .'"

"You've got a presidential candidate who is being tried in the Supreme Court of New York, and I don't think there's any chance of an acquittal given the jury, and he potentially faces being remanded into custody. That is a real possibility — if he was anybody but Trump, he would be in custody, and you now have as of yesterday Hunter Biden scheduled not for one but for two criminal trials in June as well. The son of the current president and the leading contender for president both dealing with criminal jeopardy in the same month," he continued.

Donald Trump is accused of paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs.

Kelly's other guest, prosecutor Marcia Clark , believes Judge Juan Merchan will likely not remand Trump into custody should he be found guilty in the hush money trial. However, he might be ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Donald Trump likely decided to debate Joe Biden to stall going to jail if he's convicted.

“It’s Trump,” Clark said. “I think the judge will probably not remand him. He might take his passport to prevent him from leaving town.”

“Maybe even give him an ankle monitor,” she continued. “But I don’t think that he is going to get remanded.”

The bombshell revelation blew Kelly's mind, as she said, "Oh my god. We could have a presidential debate with one of the candidates wearing an ankle monitor…”